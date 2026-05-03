Phillips’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Philip MINNS's avatar
Philip MINNS
1d

Thanks for this update and particularly for the video of Hegseth’s testimony. When he points to the chart and says proudly “this is what the American people want”, that is manifestly untrue. It is what the president and his administration wants but polls show that a majority of the American people support Ukraine, consider Putin as the aggressor and cannot understand why Trump and Putin are so complicit.

If, as you make the convincing case, Ukraine is gaining the initiative and hopefully continues to do so, Trump’s policy of abandoning Ukraine and cosying up to Putin will be in tatters - just as his ill-advised policy towards Iran is. He is likely to go down in history as the worst president and the most out of touch with America’s core values that the USA has ever had.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Harold's avatar
Harold
1d

David French wrote an opinion piece for the New York Times entitled “Meet the New Leader of the Free World” which was published April26. The leader he writes about is Zelensky. If you have not read it, it is worth a read. It is the most favorable article on Ukraine, its people, and Zelensky I have seen.

Reply
Share
5 replies
55 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Phillips P. OBrien · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture