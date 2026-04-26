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Andrew Pavelyev's avatar
Andrew Pavelyev
11h

The strike on Yekaterinburg is stunning. When the Germans were approaching Moscow in October 1941, the aircraft factory that my grandfather worked at was evacuated from Moscow to Yekaterinburg. The whole point was that the city was considered completely safe and untouchable, even in case Moscow was captured and the Germans advanced a bit past it (the Soviet were planning for such possibility). People in Russia generally know that the Urals were considered safe in WWII and were the center of Soviet military production. So the latest air strike is another psychological blow to the notion of Russia's invulnerability and inevitability of victory.

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Hannes Jandl's avatar
Hannes Jandl
11h

I have to say I have mixed feelings about Ukraine partnering up with Azerbaijan, a repressive corrupt state with its own revanchist territorial claims. In war you do what you gotta do to survive but hopefully a future peace time Ukraine aligned with the EU can find better allies.

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