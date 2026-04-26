Hi All,

Over the previous few months certain subject areas have tended to rise to the top of these weekend updates, and in some ways it is the three most common/important of these that really set the tone for this week. First is the question of European support for Ukraine (and Ukraine’s growing value for Europe), which with the US changing sides is now crucial. This week we saw immediately just why it was so important in this regard for Viktor Orban to be defeated. It allowed immediately for more direct European aid to be approved for Ukraine. At the same time we cans see how this support will benefit Europe as a whole going forward. While I do not want to be too optimistic here, both of these developments are heartening.

The other two stories also have been major ones for a while. This was a very intense week in the strategic air war. Russia hit Ukrainian cities with some of the largest attacks of the war, and Ukraine launched some of their longest range attacks yet. The trajectory is clear and notable. Finally, we have more details of Ukrainian plans for unmanned systems in the war, and they show at least for now how the Ukrainians believe this element of war is transforming at speed in front of our eyes. Arguably they have more interesting things to say about this than the USA, or any other state for that matter.

A Beautiful Friendship: Europe And Ukraine Are Getting Their Act Together

I have to say that I wondered if this was an appropriate section heading. First, I did not want to be too optimistic. Europe’s support for Ukraine still has a ways to go to be as effective as it should be. Also, Ukraine is part of Europe, and I was worried that the phrasing might not make that clear. But then again, the growing alignment between Ukraine and certain European states and the EU is arguably the most important development in European strategic studies so far in 2026, so I will stick with it.

Can We Call This A Beautiful Friendship?

Last week I mentioned specifically how Germany is investing in Ukrainian success. This week we saw what can happen when Putin’s greatest political ally in Europe, Viktor Orban, has been removed from the equation. Immediately a package worth 90 billion euros of support for Ukraine, which Orban had held up successfully since 2025, was approved.

This package has two main elements. 60 billion euros were directed to Ukraine’s “capacity to invest in defence industrial capacities, including procurement of defence products.” This is vital. Ukraine’s defense industry is actually performing below capacity because it does not have the money to reach maximum production. For instance, Ukraine is estimated to have the capacity to make 7 million drones of various types this year. However, because of lack of money, much of that was going to be unbuilt. Now, because of this funding (and another development discussed below) Ukraine can utilize considerably more of its innate capacity.

The remaining 30 billion euros is allocated to “macroeconomic” support to Ukraine, which will help keep the state and domestic economy functioning. Together it provides enough money to fight for all of 2026 and into 2027.

This EU funding furthermore shows the growing symbiotic relationship between Ukraine and European states in their strategic future. At the same time that it was being announced, the Ukrainians were unveiling defense production agreements with a range of non-European states. On April 23, President Zelensky said Ukraine signed a deal with Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE to produce large number of drone interceptors. Ukraine is arguably the world leader in inexpensive drone interceptors, with Zelensky saying that its interception systems are at a minimum one-eighth of the cost of the drones that they intercept.

One of the key aspects of the deal is that Ukrainian production will happen in those countries concurrently to that in Ukraine. At the same time, the deals have a 10 year time span. Both of those speak to a long-term defense tie-up and the understanding that Ukrainian expertise in the area is unique.

At the same time, Ukraine and Azerbaijan signed a series of defense-energy deals. Ukraine is offering Azerbaijan help with air defense and defense building technologies, and in exchange is getting Azerbaijani energy support. Its the kind of mutually beneficial deal that Ukraine can now strike.

Together all these deals show how European states are betting on Ukrainian success and what Ukraine brings to Europe’s future. This was acknowledged structurally when the Ukrainians and EU discussed accelerated membership. There has been a fascinating change in the balance between Ukraine and the EU on this. In the past, Ukraine was the poor supplicant and the EU held the Ukrainians a little at arms length.

Recently the Ukrainians have tried to change that equation. For instance, Zelensky, in front of German chancellor Fredrich Merz ten days ago, spoke about having no interest in a “partial” EU membership. Here is exactly what he said.

“Everyone in Europe knows our position. We don’t need EU [membership]-lite, or NATO-lite either. Likewise, I believe that Europe and NATO countries need Ukraine as a fully-fledged strong partner. They need our army – a strong army. Because no one needs a ‘lite’ Ukrainian army. What kind of protection would that be?”

Indeed, as part of this stronger stance, the Ukrainians are saying that they will forego certain aid now if it leads to full membership more quickly.

And there does now seem to be some movement on this issue. Two days ago there was a discussion of providing Ukraine immediately some tangible signs of membership, such as the ability to attend council meetings or even the ability for a Ukrainian to be an EU commissioner.

This is what I mean about a growing “friendship”. The true, full partnership is still not there, but it is on its way out of strong mutual self-interest on both sides. Europe is investing in Ukraine and Ukraine is bolstering European security. With a growing awareness that the USA is for now a busted-flush on European security, this friendship will have to grow on both sides.

One final point—it also shows just how destructive the Orban-Trump axis was. Orban was the linchpin of Putin’s attempts to weaken Ukraine from within Europe. So far it seems the other parties (watch the Slovaks, the Czech Prime Minister and the new Bulgarian President) who are Putin-sympathetic might lack Orban’s eagerness to do Putin’s full bidding. Keep an eye on this.

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A Revealing Week In The Air War

Had this been in 2025, much of the reporting this week would not have been about Ukrainian military production successes, it would have been about the strategic air war, in particular the mass Russian assaults. It is worth noting how that subject is not getting the attention that it used to (which is not a good thing).

This week we saw one of the largest Russian ranged attacks of the war. On the evening of April 24-25, Russian forces launched 47 missiles (including 12 Iskander-M ballistic/S-300 surface-to-air missiles and 29 cruise missiles) alongside 619 UAVs. This is the fourth mass attack for April (500 or more systems).

The damage done, particularly to the city of Dnipro, was heavy. At first four people were reportedly killed, more trapped under the rubble and many buildings were damaged.

Sadly, the number of dead is now up to 10 across Ukraine, and could rise further.

These attacks also shows continuity in Russian strategy. The Russian attacks now are somewhat similar in tactics and targets, involving large waves of long-range drones and cruise missiles to trigger and exhaust Ukrainian air defense systems, followed by salvos of the much harder-to-intercept ballistic missiles. Note these salvos will become even more difficult to intercept as Ukraine runs out of Patriot missiles courtesy of the Trump administration.

So the Russians are doing what they have been doing for a while. On the other hand, Ukraine is asking more questions of the Russians in the air war. It was notable this week that the Ukrainians struck targets in the Urals with systems that seem to have been launched from inside Ukraine.

The range of these attacks is notable. Here was how the Ukrainians described the operation:

The drones traveled approximately 1,700–1,800 km to these cities, remaining undetected by Russian air defense systems.

It is worth noting that the flight range could exceed the figures cited, as the measurement of distance from Ukraine’s state border does not account for the actual launch points.

This complicates precise calculations, so the actual distance may turn out to be significantly greater.

Smoke rises over the Russian city of Yekaterinburg (1700 kms from Ukraine) after the Ukrainian strike

The attacks, as Ukrainian attacks normally are, were launched at some element of Russian strategic industry. In this case it was assumed that the target was “Vector” enterprises, a defense-linked manufacturer of radio and navigation equipment. In other words, systems that help Russian weapons navigate in their attacks on Ukraine.

So Ukraine can now launch attacks for say 2000 kms and Russian air defenses are struggling. That has to complicate Russian defense plans. They have lost so many air defense systems that they seem to be leaving domestic targets (outside of Moscow and St Petersburg) poorly protected. Now they will be torn even more.

It continues the pattern we have seen, which while not “comforting” for Ukraine, as least shows the trend is their improvement while Russia does much of what it has been doing for years. That, with the US running down Ukrainian air defense, is arguably the best that can be hoped for.

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The Machine War, More Ukrainian Thoughts

Over the last week the Ukrainians have been considerably more forthcoming on their thoughts on the replacement of human soldiers by machines in front line action. They are clearly looking at accelerating the process as a means of conserving the lives of their own soldiers and in discussing it they are having one of the most interesting conversations in modern strategic studies.

In one interview, Mykola Zinkevych, commander of the Third Assault Brigade’s ground robotic systems unit, which was reportedly the unit that did the all-robot assault on a Russian position two weeks ago, talked about the plans to replace humans at the front with machines.

“Infantrymen can and should be taken out of direct fire. Our goal for 2026 is to replace up to 30 percent of personnel in the most difficult areas of the front with technology,”

In the most striking single claim, Ukrainian defense minister Fedorov stated that Ukraine hopes to reach a state this year in which all (and I mean 100% all) of Ukrainian front line logistics are done by Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV). Here was the report.

“UGVs perform important logistics and evacuation tasks on the front line,” Fedorov wrote in a Facebook post on April 18. “In March alone, the military carried out more than 9,000 missions using them.”

“Our goal — 100% of frontline logistics should be performed by robotic systems,”

Now look, we are still a long way from removing all humans from front-line combat. Robots/UGVs/UAVs can do a great deal, but the Ukrainians will need many front-line soldiers for the foreseeable future. However, if they can achieve the stated reductions above, the savings in human life will be immense. Logistics, for instance, is one of the most dangerous activities near the front. Deliveries of supplies by their very nature must involve movement to forward positions, which makes them easy to detect and thus easy to destroy. If this whole process can be automated as much as possible, it should reduce the number of humans exposed to attack by a significant amount.

If you want to read the best overall piece on what we are seeing, and how to judge it, I would point you to old friend Andriy Zagorodnyuk’s newest piece just published a few days ago by the Carnegie Foundation and entitled The New Revolution in Military Affairs.

In this piece Andriy talks about the immense changes we are seeing in the battlefield, but also tries to put them into context and talk about continuities. He definitely believes what we are seeing will drive much modern warfare, not just in Ukraine but elsewhere. He talks about UAVs, UGVs and other on human crewed systems giving what he calls “affordable precise mass” to smaller states. Here is one example of his thinking.

Affordable precise mass is not limited to aerial drones. The same logic is increasingly visible across domains and weapon types. On land, unmanned vehicles are used for logistics, reconnaissance, and attack roles. At sea, Ukraine has demonstrated the effectiveness of uncrewed surface and, increasingly, underwater systems. At the same time, relatively inexpensive precision strike capabilities are emerging in other forms, including moderately priced missile systems. Russia’s widespread use of glide bombs further reflects this trend, as these combine lower-cost delivery with precision effects at scale. Taken together, these developments indicate that affordable precise mass is not a platform-specific phenomenon, but a broader shift toward scalable, relatively inexpensive cross-domain precision.

I would read the whole piece as its detailed and extremely well reasoned.

It is fascinating to see Ukrainian thinking expand on this subject. They are now, arguably, the intellectual leaders in devising machine based modern war strategies. You can learn far more from them than reading what is being written by American think tank and defense leaders on the subject.

Have a good rest of the weekend everyone!