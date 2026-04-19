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John Quiggin's avatar
John Quiggin
14m

The crucial lesson being learnt here is that Ukraine is a far more valuable ally for the rest of Europe than the US is now, or is ever likely to be again. The neat policy implication would be for Ukraine to replace the US in NATO. But more likely, there will be a complex workaround while NATO fades into insignificance. At some point in this process, both EU and US may realise that US basing rights in Europe are more valuable than anything US is offering, or even can offer, in return.

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Hannes Jandl's avatar
Hannes Jandl
6m

„Savaging Vance is fine, but if means people lose focus of what the real problem is, Trump actually benefits.“

I don’t agree with this. Everyone knows Trump is a Russian stooge. They tolerate it for various self-interested or stupid reasons. It’s important that Vance never be allowed to distance himself from these remarks, especially since he is likely to be President within the next 18 months.

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