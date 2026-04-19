Hi All,

As I wrote this weekend update, more and more it veered to the divergence between European powers, particularly Germany, and the USA when it comes to supporting Ukraine. This week might have brought home more than any other that while the US government will do what needs to be done for Putin, the Europeans are coming to understand two rather different things. The first is that the fate of Ukraine is crucial to their own fate and, second, that Ukraine brings much more to the table than they previously understood. Indeed, more and more some European states are transitioning from seeing Ukraine as a supplicant in need of aid into a new center of gravity for European defense and security.

This is heartening (though still maddeningly incomplete) as it comes at exactly the time with the Ukrainians have stopped lying about having any confidence in the USA. I’ve discussed this phenomenon twice recently, Here and Here, and you might have also seen an article released in The Atlantic Yesterday which actually built on these earlier pieces.

See, being a reader gets you the best analysis before anyone!

Anyway, here is a gift link to the Atlantic article, entitled Ukraine Has Finally Given Up On Trump.

The interesting thing that comes out of this Ukrainian pivot is that they are not doing it out of desperation. Had this been in early 2025, it might have been sign of a crisis and led many to say that Ukraine was doomed. The Ukrainians are making the change now not because they are happy with what is occurring, they definitely are not, but because their position is such that begging the USA seems pointless to them and moreover because they believe that Europeans understand more and more about their importance. As the last paragraph of the article said:

But Ukrainians do not believe that losing American support will inevitably lead to their defeat. They see how they have sustained the war effort, using their own resources and with the help of European partners, even as the U.S. has moved away. Writing the United States off as a friend might once have been a sign of doom for Ukraine. It isn’t anymore.

Beyond this story, a fascinating development this week involved a successful Ukrainian machine-only attack on Russian forces. After that story came out, the Ukrainians talked more about their new units which are deliberately constructed to minimize Ukrainian casualties and let the machines take the risk. That deserves comment.

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Germany Raises The Pot For Ukraine

Often two European countries signing defense production deals does not generate a great deal of coverage. However, on April 14, Germany and Ukraine signed ten different deals or understandings, a development that made some people stand up and take notice. These agreements covered a wide range of issues, but if there was one overriding theme, it was that Germany was not just supporting Ukraine, it was in many ways betting on and aligning with Ukrainian military/technological production.

This document released by the Ukrainians has a point by point description of the key agreements. Their total value was significant, with Defense Minister Fedorov tweeting that they were worth $4.6 billion.

I will not them list all 10 in the text (please do read them yourself), but I will highlight a few that show just how interesting this all is.

First, one of these agreements was to allow Ukraine to help Germany, by providing a new framework for Ukraine to share its world-leading, real-life defense data with the Germans. The Germans will thus get up to date information on what works in combat, what does not, growing trends and growing obsolescence. This will not only help the Germans as they scale up their own production, it will help German producers in making the weapons they are making for Ukraine. In a particularly interesting tidbit, the Ukrainians said in the press-release that one of the key elements in this exchange is to help the Germans and Ukrainians to jointly work to “train and enhance AI models and develop analytical solutions.”

Note: This is exactly the kinds of collaborations that Europeans need to be doing amongst themselves as they try to establish European resilience in manufacturing while freeing themselves from reliance on the USA.

Second, there was specific and concrete plans to jointly develop and produce both long-range and medium range drones/missiles. That was one of the big things that Fedorov was referring to above. And we have some specifics too. There was a specific agreement for the Germans to work with Firepoint, developer of some of the most well known Ukrainian missiles including the FP-5 (Flamingo) and the lesser known but cheaper and maybe more important FP-1 deep strike missile. The Ukrainians, btw, released information on both this week as part of their publicity about their own armament production achievements.

In the annex to the agreement we also know that the systems to be produced include long-range Anubis strike drones and mid-range Seth-X drones. We even have an idea of the scale of production as Fedorov said it was to produce at least 5000 new systems this year.

Note: the agreement also made reference to making some of these systems available for sales to third parties—this is what I mean about Europeans understanding more and more what Ukraine is bringing to the table for the continent. Ukraine is now an asset in winning overseas contracts.

Third, there will be a major investment in the development and production of anti-air systems, most prominently the Iris‑T air defense system made by the German manufacturer Diehl. There will also be a major initiative to buy more Patriot missiles to help Ukraine deal with what seems to be a looming shortage.

Note: this is a little bittersweet. European states should have been working more on their own advanced anti-air systems to be not so reliant on Patriot. They are playing catch up here—but at least they are doing something.

And there was more. There were agreements for investment on Ukrainian defense infrastructure, investment in Ukrainian mineral extraction (a real agreement not the sham one with the USA), even collaboration on social policy.

In other words, these are a pretty broad series of agreements brining Ukrainian and German cooperation up a notch and making it more a two way street than a one way handout. Militarily it means more and better help for Ukraine this year. If this can result in thousands more mid and long range drones/missiles, and more effective ones at that, it will further bolster a growing Ukrainian strength. It will also mean more and better production in the future.

And it also means that Germany is “getting it”. After years of hesitation and timidity, and a reluctance to do anything that might result in tension with the USA, the Germans are moving to stronger and more complete support for Ukraine. Do not underestimate this. As things stand, Germany is arguably the only state that can lead Europe effectively. Britain and France cannot do it for reasons (Britain not in the EU, France not actually ramping up defense) but Germany is both investing, becoming more serious about defense, and is getting increasingly worried about Russia while understanding that the USA is moving towards Putin. Oh, and it remains the largest economy by far in Europe and has the largest population.

Now Germany cannot do it all alone. It was extremely heartening to see that the Norwegians also pledged $1billion towards military production and the British announced that they would deliver at least 120,000 drones to Ukraine in 2026. However Germany has become the key. And the fact that they are betting on Ukraine, both to give Ukraine help but also Ukraine to help Germany, makes this arguably the most important story of the week.

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The USA Boasts, Bluffs And Then Folds

We saw a rather extraordinary few days this week when it came to US support, or lack thereof, for Ukraine and US protection for Putin’s Russia. It showed that while the Ukrainians get what is happening and are speaking the truth, too many Americans are refusing to admit what the country has become.

Let me start with JD Vance. In a meeting with Turning Point USA, a MAGA hardcore group, Vance was asked which Trump administration policies he was proudest of so far. He immediately responded that it was the stopping of aid for Ukraine, which by the way lead to more Ukrainian deaths than would have been the case otherwise. Here was Vance’s exact quote:

“One of the things I’m most proud of as a member of this administration is that we told Europe: if you want to buy weapons, buy them, but the United States is no longer buying and sending weapons to Ukraine. We’re out of that process,”

JD Vance Boasting That He Had Helped Stop All Aid To Ukraine

Now, as Vance intended, that comment caused outrage, with many people rightfully attacking him (which he wanted, because he believes it appeals to MAGA and the tech bros, etc). However, these attacks, while understandable, actually miss the main point. Vance did not make this decision. Trump was the person and really the only person responsible for cutting aid to Ukraine. Vance was undoubtedly supportive, but Trump made it happen and supported it as much if not more than Vance.

Savaging Vance is fine, but if means people lose focus of what the real problem is, Trump actually benefits.

Then the reverse process happened the day later. It started on April 15, when, Scott Bessent, the Treasury Secretary, in a press conference stated unequivocally that the sanctions relief given to Russia during the start of the US-Iran war would not be renewed. Cross my heart and hope to die. Here was his exact quote.

“We will not be renewing the general license on Russian oil, and we will not be renewing the general license on Iranian oil. That was oil that was on the water prior to March 11. So all that has been used,”

Needless to say some of the pro-Trump voices who were spreading lies for more than a year about how Trump might help Ukraine piped up and trumpeted the news.

It was brave of them.

For only two days later (not even two weeks) the Trump administration came out and quietly extended the sanctions relief on Putin. So much for the iron clad assurances of the Secretary of the Treasury.

Now, part of this is actually pantomime. Countries such as India had already concluded that regardless of sanctions being reinstated or not, they were going to buy what they wanted from Russian sources. The Indians came out after Bessent’s statement and said that henceforth they would do what was in the best interest of the Indian economy. And China, Russia’s biggest oil consumer, could not care in the least what the US does on this. So even the reintroduction of the weak sanctions would not have made any real difference.

However even then Trump could not bring himself to reinstate the weakest of sanctions. Doing so would not have affected the oil market in any real way and would have allowed him to look tough on Putin. Even then, he could not pull the trigger. Bessent had bluffed, gotten two days of good headlines for the administration and led the usual suspects to bleat, but then Trump as he always does with Russia, folded.

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More On Ukraine Fighting Men With Machines

Early in the week the Ukrainians released some details about how, using only unmanned systems on the air and ground, UAVs and UGVs, they had taken a Russian position and captured some Russian prisoners. I included information including a video of the assault in the free part of this Substack article which came out late Thursday.

Btw, I think this is an important piece—as it shows just how the USA is at sea in its understanding of war and why Ukraine, and the rest of Europe for that matter, need to free themselves from the deeply flawed and harmful US analytical community.

Now some people were skeptical, saying that this might have been a one off assault and we have no idea how common it will become. And when it comes to all machine assaults, they may have a point. However, it is worthy of note this week that the Ukrainians came out an announced that they were organizing new units with a minimum of human soldiers, supported by UAVs and UGVs, to make more such assaults.

The Ukrainians called them “Drone Assault Units”. The Ukrainians were explicit in the announcement that the move was to keep their own casualties down to a minimum while allowing newer technologies to take the risks. And it needs to be understood that these are not old units with lots of unpiloted vehicles bolted onto them. They are completely new units built around the new machines and what they can do—with humans focusing on doing only specific things that machines as of yet cannot do.

There was even a range of the new UGVs discussed. There were some of the logistic carriers and human evacuation ones that I mentioned weeks ago and which Bohdan Zhelobchuk and I discussed. And the Ukrainians released pictures of some of their newest ground assault robots including the ‘Liut,’ which is equipped with a 7.62 mm machine gun.

Other UGVs have grenade launchers or mine laying capabilities.

It is worth thinking about how these technologies are in a very short period of time broadening out and changing the fighting. And it further reinforces the point I made in the substack above. The American advice. given pompously to the Ukrainians, was that it was foolish to wait for such technologies but that they should draft their 18-24 year old males and send them to the front ASAP. It is hard to think of a more stupid and retrograde move.

Thankfully Ukraine rejected the advice, and more and more we see why. They will create these new units long before the US military has the wisdom to do the same. Though it probably will not stop the Americans lecturing the Ukrainians about the state of their war.

Have a good rest of the weekend everyone!