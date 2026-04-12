Hi All,

This is a week in which the Trump administration is finding out how hard it is to run a war, while the Ukrainians are showing what they have and are learning. A few hours ago, the US-Iran talks broke down without an agreement, leaving the Trump administration in a self-created dilemma. Do they go back to bombing? Escalate? Walk away? They have fought this war in an almost dream-state, assuming that what they thought would happen would somehow magically occur. Remember, clicks your heels together and say “I think I can” and the Strait of Hormuz will simply open “naturally”.

The Ukrainians have never had the benefit of magical thinking. They have had from the start an enemy that was determined to destroy them. That being said, they have had hope and unrealistic expectations at times, particularly of the USA but also of some European partners. This was the week we can say all of that hope was publicly put aside. Ukraine started talking to the USA and Europe in a different language and that alone is worth note.

This Is Where We Are

Other stories, A few people have asked me to judge how Trump’s decision to bomb have helped the Russian economic situation while the Ukrainian attack on Russian oil production has hurt it. Here is a rough calculation—do not tell Paul Krugman or I will lose my Nobel Prize in Economics.

Finally, the Russian Spring Offensive is now more than 3 weeks old and still we have what seems to be a Russian net loss of territory. This is not the Battle of the Somme, this is closer to

The Ukrainians Stop Pretending

I sent out a piece just on Friday about how President Zelensky, arguably for the first time, spoke honestly about how the US was acting in league with Russia.

Not long after it was published, Zelensky went even further. In a tweet that was pointed and directed at European policy makers, Zelensky said Europe needed to plan for its own defense relying on European resources without the USA. To prepare for such a world, Zelensky called for some pretty radical measures to create new and expand existing structures. Fascinatingly, he called for Turkey to be added to the newly energized European security structure (which seems to be some kind of more unitary European Union) The whole statement is worth a close read.

That was not all. Then as part of the same tweet thread, Zelensky stated the the USA was trying to force Ukraine to give up the Donbas, while at the same time casting aspersions on the idea of any US security guarantees meaning anything. What did the Ukrainians get for giving up nuclear weapons under earlier US pressure? Nothing.

So in the space of a few hours, Zelensky implied that the US was working for/with Russia on getting rid of sanctions on Russia, on trying to get Ukraine to give up the Donbas in exchange for meaningless security guarantees, and that Europe needed to start imagining a defense future that did not involve the USA.

This can only be seen as a pretty complete change in tone from Zelensky, casting the US no longer as a reliable and crucial partner for Ukraine’s future, but now as a deeply unreliable partner who seems to be colluding with Russia while threatening the security of all of Europe.

And Zelensky was hardly alone. During the week his Chief of Staff, Kyrylo Budanov, not only also rejected US pressure to stop the Ukrainians attacking Russian oil facilities (details in the piece sent out Friday and linked above), he also publicly questioned the US as a negotiator—implying that the Trump administration seemed to be in a hurry to get a deal that Putin wanted.

This open Ukrainian skepticism about the USA and the Trump administration seems to be operating far beyond the top of the Ukrainian state. European diplomats speak more generally of Ukrainians having serious doubts about the usefulness of any security guarantees coming from the USA. And this kind of skepticism about the USA in general and Donald Trump in particular, seems widespread in Ukraine.

In a Kyiv International Institute of Sociology study released in early 2026 but based on research from late 2025, it is fascinating to see just how faith in the US had collapsed over the course of 2025—while faith in Europe remained or even grew.

When it came to Trump the decline was even more stark.

Note—its rather shocking to see that 54% of Ukrainians at the end of 2024 believed Trump would be good for Ukraine. Its a sign of the massive deception operation (some witting and some unwitting) that was run by pro-Trump supporters to hide the fact that he was a tool of Putin. These voices are still out there peddling their wares—but they did vast damage and the hope that Ukrainians had at that time attests to it.

We can only imagine what the figures for trust in Trump and the USA in Ukraine would be after the last few weeks when Trump has bent over backwards to publicly help Russia, but they are probably worse.

In the past this might have been devastating for Ukraine, but what we are seeing now is not a country that cannot handle the truth. I cannot understate how important this is. As someone who has studied states at war for my entire career, one of the greatest problems they all face is when they, particularly their leadership, see the war not as it is, but as they desperately want it to be. There is a massive pressure to make your enemy into a caricature that you believe you can control/defeat. My enemy is weak, will eventually collapse, will sue for peace, etc. Putin still seems to be inhabiting such a self-constructed world of hope. All I can say is that such hope often leads one to a miserable end in a bunker under a Berlin garden or on some non descript Italian street.

It is a good thing that the Ukrainian people understand the truth and the Ukrainian leadership is speaking the truth. It means that they are fighting the war as it is and not as they wish it to be.

Definitely the most important story of the week.

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Costs And Balances In Russian Oil

The US bombing of Iran started six weeks ago (February 28) and there is a fascinating contrast in how it, and the Ukrainian ranged campaign against Russian oil facilities are interacting.

The positives for the Russians from Trump’s actions are a much better environment for generating cash from oil exports. The price of oil not only skyrocketed immediately, even with the present US-Iran ceasefire it has stayed very high and might not return to pre-war levels for a while. Here is the benchmark Brent Crude price over the last 3 months to give you an idea. Even with the recent dip, prices are up by about 50%.

To go along with this, the Trump administration basically not only ended all sanctions on Russian oil, they signaled to the rest of the world that it was open season on Russian oil purchases. The Indians, for instance, have jumped back into Russian oil purchases with a vengeance, and are saying that no matter what happens in the future, they are not going to stop buying. And why should they, as the Trump administration is making it clear that they will not reintroduce any sanctions on Russian oil.

The income advantages of this looked depressingly large in early March. It was calculated that in the first two weeks of the US bombing, the result was almost $7 billion in extra revenue for Russia.

Then the Ukrainians really went after Russian export facilities on the Baltic with more attacks on Russian refineries, shipping, storage tanks, etc. This did not stop, but did severely reduce the amount of extra money Russia could get. Here is a piece that discussed that campaign.

Now this Ukrainian campaign nipped some of the Russian windfall, but did not end it. Russia still is exporting, but at a slower rate. When you add the economic advantages for Russia (much higher prices and easier sales) to the drawbacks (reduced export capacity and repair costs) this is a pessimistic calculation I have come up with for Russian monthly income generation.

This is not stable, needless to say. The Ukrainian campaign can do more damage going forward, and the price of oil could continue to decline. However Donald Trump did a major favor for Putin, which the Ukrainians are working hard to eliminate.

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The Russian Spring Offensive Three Weeks In

The Russian Spring Offensive Started around March 20, 2026. The Institute For The Study Of War, opted for March 21 as the exact start date, saying this was when the Russians began a concerted assault on the Ukrainian fortress belt in Donetsk Oblast.

The net amount of territory gained by Russia in that times seems close to nil, or actually a net loss. During the first week, Russia gained about 40 square kilometres (17 square miles). During the last week, the Russians if anything lost territory. It was not much, about 1.5 square miles (1 square mile). However it is notable that three weeks into a large offensive, when one would have thought that Russian mass and manpower advantage would be telling on what we have been told are Ukrainian defenses with no soldiers, that the Russians are losing territory.

And when you add this to the fact that in March as a whole, the Ukrainians gained more territory than they lost even with the Russian Spring Offensive starting for the last 10 days or so, it is worth noting that overall the Russians are still losing more than they are taking.

I could throw up maps of the front from Deep State, but what is the point? The lines have barely shifted. To show changes you have to zero in so closely that you lose perspective about how small the territory is.

This is not the Battle of the Somme, it is something else entirely. It is four years into a war (by which time the two sides should have figured out different things about the battlefield) and the larger and supposedly more powerful side seems to have no answers and cannot move.

Zelensky even said that the Russians are taking what seems to be a major risk, and committing their strategic reserve to try and make up for their massive losses and inability to move forward. Here was a quote from one of his press conferences.

“In general, we are seeing an interesting situation: in a month we destroy as many invaders as they mobilize, but at the same time the size of their grouping in Ukraine is increasing. We believe they are expanding their force in Ukraine by bringing in personnel from the strategic reserve,”

“We believe this is a risky move for the Russians, because by doing so they are weakening their borders with other countries, and the situation there is not simple for them. Nevertheless, they have gone ahead with it,”

If he is right, this should be what Ukraine wants. The willingness to sacrifice their own people without regard has always been the Russian way in this war. If that tactic no longer works, and in throwing away reserves they prove it, it will mean that the Russians do lack an answer to Ukrainian defenses at present.

We are not yet at Mussolini’s Offensive into Greece in 1940 (which resulted in an almost immediate loss of territory by the attacker), but if the Russians are using their reserves and they gain them nothing, the initiative will return more and more to the Ukrainians. This failure was a direct result of Mussolini seeing the Greeks as he wanted them to be, not as they were. He believed that they were weak and divided, and after a few weeks of fighting he would have his victory parade in Athens. There are echoes to Putin planning his 2022 victory parade in Kyiv.

Two People Who Saw Their Enemy Not As They Were, But As They Wanted

Have a good rest of the weekend everyone.