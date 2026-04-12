Phillips’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roseanna Cunningham's avatar
Roseanna Cunningham
8h

Zelensky’s interview on The Rest is Politics Leading podcast is quite remarkable. If people haven’t listened to it I highly recommend they do.

As well as Z’s tougher language he is clearly thinking very strategically now - not just in relation to the Russian war in Ukraine but to the future of a much wider Europe than even the EU. He is an extraordinary leader - even more so than we already thought!

Reply
Share
1 reply
Norbert Bollow's avatar
Norbert Bollow
9h

“It is a good thing that the Ukrainian people understand the truth and the Ukrainian leadership is speaking the truth.”

If only the rest of Europe (people in general as well as the political leaders) were to do the same!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Phillips P. OBrien
67 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Phillips P. OBrien · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture