Hi All,

Sending this out Saturday, as Sunday (Easter) looks busy. Hope you do not mind.

Before we get into the heart of this update, which will focus on what seems to be an even more pronounced shift on how casualties are being inflicted on the battlefield, I just wanted to thank all the readers who donated to Come Back Alive after the Substack Live with Bohdan Zhelobchuk. The two are actually related. What Bohdan discussed was how the Ukrainians are developing and using Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) to do much of the dangerous work on the battlefield. With humans increasingly easy to detect and kill, it is imperative for the Ukrainians to push forward in this area. These UGV do a range of tasks, from delivering supplies (logistics), to hauling out wounded soldiers and even direct fighting with the enemy. Here is a picture of Bohdan with two of the logistics vehicles.

I am so gratified to say that through the donation link that was provided, more than UAH 675,000 has been raised. This is more than enough to provide for two of the vehicles you see above, and close to the cost of a medical evacuation UGV. Once again—you have saved Ukrainian lives. The people from CBA, and myself, are so grateful.

Why this particular program is so important, as I mentioned above, is that the battlefield in 2026 is becoming even more deadly for human beings. With the number of drones/UAV is the skies growing constantly, humans are often quickly found and killed/wounded. For the Ukrainians, this means that their plans to try and reduce the numbers of soldiers at the front and replace them with UGV has become even more important. As such, I will start with an update focused around Russian casualties in March, which were reported two days ago and are truly staggering.

Two other stories will be discussed. The first of these is that the Ukrainians are still going after Ust-Luga and other oil facilities. There is no let up, when in the past there might have been. And attacks on the Russian oil system overall is having cascading impact. Overall, it could be said that more and more the initiative in the war is switching to Ukraine.

Finally, a little bonus. More and more other outlets are talking about UGV developments (you will hear far more in the coming weeks and months). So here is a little taster of some stories if you want to know more.

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Russian Losses In March And UAVs, A Shocking Statistic

On Friday both President Zelensky and Defense Minister Fedorov, in quick succession, sent out tweets about Russian casualties in March. Here they are, the Zelensky one is long but worth a full read. The Fedorov tweet has a video of just how relentlessly UAV are being used to hunt down human soldiers.

Now, the release of these messages, within a few hours, was clearly coordinated and the Ukrainians were trying to get out a definite narrative—or we might say two definite narratives. One is that Russian casualties are not only extremely high but are at record levels (more than 35,300 in March). Moreover, these loss rates are rising and being inflicted at rates higher than the Russians can replace. The Ukrainians are still talking about reaching their target of 50,000+ Russian casualties a month, which I originally thought would be almost impossible to reach in 2026 (something else I might have been wrong about).

To try and back up their claims, the Ukrainians say that each loss has been verified by their ePoints verification system. In other words, they are saying that have a picture or video to back up all/almost all of these losses.

Note: Zelensky also released a very high statistic for Russian anti-aircraft system losses in March, at 274. So the Ukrainians are clearly trying to degrade Russian capabilities here which will further increase the effectiveness of Ukrainian UAV. Though no breakdown was given on the kinds of anti-air systems destroyed, that certainly would be destruction at a rate above replacement manufacture as well.

This in and of itself would be an important story—rising Russian losses at rates above replacement level is a terrible trajectory for Putin. The war is now more than four years old (since the full-scale invasion) and that, btw, is often the time or indeed after the time when generating new soldiers becomes very difficult. The Red Army in World War 2, for instance, peaked in strength before the war reached its fourth year and was actually on a downward trajectory in 1945.

However this is only part of the story. Maybe even more remarkable, is the claim of how the Russian casualties were inflicted. Zelensky said that about 96% of Russian casualties were caused by Ukrainian UAV. That means everything else, from artillery, to tanks, to small arms, to mines, etc, accounted for only 4% of Russian casualties in March. I do not know if I have ever seen such a lopsided claim in modern industrial war.

What this means, if true, is that the Ukrainian drone wall seems very much a reality and a growing one. Ukrainian drone production is set to rise steeply in 2026 compared to 2025. Basically the Ukrainians are hoping to almost double production in 2026 compared to 2025, which was itself almost double that of 2024.

Here is an excerpt from one story on the rise:

Ukraine plans to make 7 million military drones in 2026, deputy defense minister Serhiy Boev said at NATO’s Operational Force Development Framework (OFDeF) conference.

So far, Ukraine has been able to roughly double its drone manufacturing count each year, producing at least 4 million in 2025, 2.2 million in 2024, and 800,000 in 2023.

And, btw, Russian UAV production also seems to be rising steadily—which is why the Ukrainians need to reduce the number of troops on the front lines.

Is this a historic shift?. Well, if you are looking at the transformation from 2024 to today, the answer is definitely yes. To say that during the course of a war that a system that was not considered important at its start is now inflicting 96% of casualties has nothing that I think can compare to it.

Thankfully, the Ukrainians understood this historic shift before the Russians. Indeed, it is notable that Ukrainian sources are publicly speaking about how, even though the Russians are the ones who have recently launched another one of their mass offensives, it is now the Ukrainians who actually are showing greater initiative.

And if the Russians have no alternative but to try and advance with humans against UAV, more and more they will continue to lose that initiative. March could be a harbinger of what is to come.

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Why Do You Need To Disable A Whole System? Think “Clogging” Effect

Well, if there was a historic shift in March in Russian casualty infliction, there was also confirmation about how air power can be used strategically. More and more, it is apparent that the Ukrainians are learning how to wage a true strategic air campaign—and the evidence can be seen in the word “clogging” (which in this week’s context was a new word for me).

Last weekend in the update and in a special piece for subscribers I said that the most important development is that instead of attacking individual refineries, the Ukrainians seemed to be going after Russia’s oil producing and exporting “system”. Here was the specialized piece.

Systems warfare is more complex intellectually but also far more effective than battle-centric warfare. It means trying to disable or shut down an entire interlinked system of your enemy (from logistics, to production, to command/control) etc. In my recently released book War and Power: Who Wins Wars and Why, I discuss why attacking systems not only is key to disabling an enemy now, it will probably become more so in the future. Here is the last paragraph of the opening of Chapter 7.

Since then, the ability to engage has extended even more – to thousands of miles away, with extraordinary precision. The appearance of computer technology, added to advances in efficient propulsion, has meant that targets can now be identified, prioritized and then fired upon by someone a continent away. Moreover, the growth in technological capabilities has meant that it is never a single weapon that matters; rather, the ability to integrate many weapons and even systems within a fast, complex operation is what separates an efficient military from a plodding one. In other words, it’s not about the number of tanks, aircraft or artillery pieces. It’s whether you can integrate the actions of all of these, in different combinations, that becomes one of the ultimate tests of an advanced power at war.

The Ukrainians before the last few weeks seemed not to fully grasp that. They went after one element in a system (such as refineries) to try and damage Russia. Now, however, they are going after a range of targets in the Russian oil production and distribution system, causing a range of challenges and interlinked problems, which are proving far more difficult for the Russians.

Lets look at what was attacked in the past week. Well there was a range of attacks against the oil export hubs on the Baltic (Primorsk and Ust-Luga) which you have heard so much about lately. In both of these facilities, one of the key targets seemed to be the large storage tanks which are used to hold the oil before loading it onto ships for export.

Overall, this means Russian exporting capacity continues to be disrupted. Here was how one story summarized it:

The Ukrainian strikes have already produced results. Bloomberg, which continuously tracks Russia’s seaborne oil exports, reports the following figures:

At the Primorsk port, only 4 tankers were loaded instead of 10.

At Ust-Luga, only 2 tankers were loaded instead of 8.

The total volume of Russia’s seaborne oil exports fell from 4.1 million to 2.3 million barrels per day.

So far, btw, it is calculated that the Russians have lost at least $1billion in revenue from these attacks.

However these attacks were far from all that went on. The Ukrainians also went back and started attacking the refineries and distribution points that feed these export facilities. They went after crucial depot storage tanks at the ports, and larger refineries (even ones that are 1400 kilometres from Ukraine).

These attacks on a range of parts of the Russian oil system is now having some cascading impacts. One is, that Russia is having problem storing oil. They cannot export as much as they were planning and lack the storage capacity to hold the oil in tanks because many of the tanks are gone. That means that the Russians are having to store more and more oil in the pipelines themselves.

So much oil and nowhere to put it

Now, storing oil in pipelines is usually not a big problem when one refinery is hit, but if you hit the refinery, port and storage tanks all at once, that is a problem. Pipelines fill and cannot hold any more oil. The result might soon be that Russia has to stop pumping and refining oil that they could handle, because there is no place to put the product. As one story put it:

“That means some oilfields will have to reduce their output to avoid flooding the system further,” the report said, citing sources.

And there are more and more reports of this type.

This development can be referred to as clogging Russia’s oil system. And that is what I mean about the effectiveness of attacking a whole system instead of one part. Effects can cascade as pressure builds up, and fixing cascading problems is far harder than fixing one.

Maybe most heartening was that the Ukrainians seem to get it now and are speaking openly about the need to come back and back and keep this system broken (or clogged). Here was how one official Ukrainian story put it.

Ukraine’s challenge is to ensure that this infrastructure remains out of service for a long time, or cannot be restored at all. Russia’s challenge is that it cannot reroute Siberian oil in such volumes—there is simply no way to do so and nowhere to send it. In that case, production will have to be reduced, and with it, revenue will be lost.

If the Ukrainians can meet that challenge, the Russian economy will face serious troubles. Here’s to more clogging.

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More UGV Stories

Just a little taster as we end. It has been heartening to see that more and more is being written about Ukrainian UGV developments. I thought I would link to a few free, interesting and important stories, so that you can read more about what is happening.

One of the best, recent reports is from March 9, and comes from the Modern War Institute at West Point. Entitled “Networked For War”, it provides some interesting details about how challenging it is to operate at UGV in combat/battlefield conditions. It has some fascinating data (80% of Ukrainian logistics deliveries to forward units are now being done by UGV) and is worth a read. Another interesting fact it quotes was that even more than a year ago, Ukrainian UGV were playing a major role reducing Ukrainian casualties. If they were doing that then, they must be saving many more now.

There is also this piece from a Ukrainian outlet from earlier in 2026, which discussed the rise in UGV only missions. It states that in January 2026 alone, more than 7000 logistic operations were entirely done by UGV.

Finally, there was this Guardian story which was released only a few hours ago and discussed the increasing combat role being taken by UGV. It had an interesting schematic of what different models look like.

Get ready for more of these.

Have a good rest of the weekend everyone!