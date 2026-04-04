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Carol Gamm's avatar
Carol Gamm
2d

Thank you and happy holidays to all. If Ukraine is not a member of NATO, the loser is NATO.

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John's avatar
John
2d

It's strange how the Russians seem unaware of the demographic disaster that this is causing

To position this a little, if the Ukrainians are only exaggeratiing a bit and killing or maiming 25k Russians a month - that's 300k a year. But there were only 600k male births in Russia last year

So for every 2 Russian boys born last month, 1 Russian man was killed or maimed in Ukraine

For comparison, in 1968 during the height of the Vietnam war, for every 100 US boys born, one American man was killed in Vietnam.

In the Anglosphere only the UK in 1916 got to that ratios of 1 to 2 and it utterly traumatised the country.

Of course, because of their much smaller population and equally low birthrate the Ukrainians probably have it even worse, but at least they know *why* they're fighting and sacrificing. How long will the Russians throw generations away for nothing?

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