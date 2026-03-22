Hi All,

Two things have changed since very early January 2026 and both are notable. The first is that this was the last time that we saw a rash of stories about how Russia was advancing inexorably while Ukraine was, disastrously, running out of soldiers for the front. The second was that this was the last time that Donald Trump bothered even pretending that he might help Ukraine. This was the last time when Lindsey Graham, once again, proclaimed to the world that Trump was just about to let the Senate go ahead and vote on the Graham-Blumenthal bill. Both stories at the time did not seem notable because they have been regularly repeated narratives/gambits, for three years in the case of the former and one year in the case of the latter.

However both narratives have quietly been shelved since then, embarassingly one would have hoped for those who had invested so much to spread them loudly and widely.

In the land war there is more and more evidence that Ukraine is able to extract growing and terrible toll on the Russian army without relying on more and more infantry at the front. Instead, what the Ukrainians are talking about is their forces relying on machines, mostly UAVs, to destroy their attackers. It is, for now, a vindication of their chosen choice about how to approach the war. Of course, we are about to see a real test of this way of fighting as reports are that the Russians have started a large Spring offensive.

The last time we saw any mention of Graham-Blumenthal is notable because ever since then it might be said that Donald Trump has given up play-acting on the subject. Since early January he has made it clear that he is with Putin wholly and unconditionally and that he despises Ukraine. There have been no more pivots into pretending he might be angry with Putin, might send more weapons to Ukraine, etc. The last week made that as clear as possible, as the US has basically turned the Iran war into a wholesale effort to buttress the Russian war effort as Putin continues his attack on Ukraine.

The last story today will be about Ukrainian long-range drone attacks. While the Ukrainians have continued to be very effective in their mid-range attacks (which I have talked about the last two weeks) this last week saw them return with maybe their largest long-range assault of the war. It is certainly worthy of note.

Before we get to the meat of the update, I want to give you a heads up. This week (likely on Thursday, March 26 at 4pm UK time/noon EST) I will be holding my second Substack Live with members of Come Back Alive. This time I will be talking with Bohdan Zhelobchuk. Bohdan is a veteran of the Ukrainian army who is now part of the CBA effort to support the creation of a whole new generation of robotic land vehicles. With the battlefield becoming more and more deadly for humans, having remotely controlled vehicles that can operate in the fighting area is one of the best ways to save Ukrainian lives. These vehicles bring supplies, hold parts of the line and even evacuate the wounded. Advances in their development have been startling and more and more they are showing their worth. Please do join if you can.

As a reminder, here is a link to the first one of these that I did, with Taras Tymochko of CBA. In that one we discussed Ukrainian anti-drone technology which has become rather topical these days.

Now, let’s go to the update.

Russian Losses And Ukrainian Fighting

Over the last week, Russian losses have seen a notable spike, according to the Ukrainians. The Ukrainians claimed to have inflicted almost 10,000 casualties on the Russians, which includes the two highest days of casualties that we have seen so far in the war. On March 17 the Ukrainians claimed to have inflicted 1710 casualties a record to that time and then yesterday (March 21) they claimed to have inflicted 1760 breaking that record.

These casualties show both the Russians are stepping up attacks but also how the Ukrainian defenses have evolved. One of the reasons for the increased numbers is that the Russians seem to have started a new phase of offensive operations. The Institute for the Study of War judged in its March 21 bulletin that the Russians are transitioning to such a Spring/Summer Offensive.

It does seem that what we saw last week was more larger-scale unit attacks by the Russians, complete in some cases with a number of armored vehicles. This stands in contrast to the last few months which have mostly seen Russians making their small-scale infiltration assaults all up and down the line.

These Russian assaults last week in at least one case tried to use weather as an advantage, in the way that they had last autumn. On March 16-17 (leading into the first day of record losses) it was said that the Russians were trying to use the heavy cloud cover and fog to shield their advances.

It does not seem to have worked.

One of the major reasons for these record losses, according to the Ukrainians, was the effectiveness of their UAV based units. Here was how one well-known Ukrainian commander, Robert Brovdi, call sign “Magyar”, described what happened. Note, in the Ukrainian translation the Magyar has become Madyar.

“The bet on invisibility under old military canons was supposed to work… Before midnight, the first pre-infiltrated assault ‘worm groups’, which had been lying in wait, began moving under drizzle and met a drone backfire: over a hundred enemy bodies were put face down into the ground by Unmanned Systems Forces fighters even before midnight”, — said “Madyar”.

At dawn on March 17, the enemy attempted to attack using amassed infantry, motorcycles, armored vehicles, and even horses simultaneously across more than a dozen sectors. More than 500 of them (292 killed and 221 wounded) were struck by Unmanned Systems Forces units.

“But the fog of varying density didn’t go anywhere and still persists, so the night of March 18 stretched in time, with slightly less intensity, but as of 12:00 it cost another 277 occupiers (141 killed and 136 wounded)”, — “Madyar” noted.

He described 900 enemy casualties in a day and a half as a new benchmark. According to “Madyar”, adjacent brigades also worked effectively.”

Overall, it is being estimated that Ukrainian drones caused 50% or more of Russian losses during the past week. Moreover it is indicative of how the Ukrainian way of fighting has evolved. This is not, as one astute commentator put it, the result of Ukrainians adding drones to existing units, it is because they have re-imagined their military organizationand created entire drone-based units. These drone specialists possess a wide range of different UAV capabilities. This allows them the flexibility to detect, track and destroy Russians in many different ways. In one notable attack last week, the Ukrainians claimed to have taken out an entire battery of six Russian GRAD MLRS systems near Pokrovsk.

Just one example of how this form of warfare is evolving is the use of longer and longer range fibre-optic drones. The development of fibre-optic controlled UAVs has meant that drones that can be connected by the thin, translucent cables back to their pilot, cannot be jammed by electronic warfare. It makes them much harder to stop. The Ukrainians in the last week seem to have deployed fibre-optic controlled drones in significantly greater depth over the battlefield. One report was that a successful fibre-optic attack was launched to a depth of 50 kilometres—into Russia itself. That is a helluva long cable.

We obviously need to see how this develops. The new Ukrainian defense minister has talked about inflicting 40,000 casualties a month on the Russians while keeping Ukrainian casualties down. It certainly seems that the Ukrainians are trying to make that reality. And, perhaps, the lack of stories in the western press about the supposed devastating manpower shortage in the Ukrainian military indicates that the Ukrainians were not quite so foolish as western analysts liked to think in doing so. Or perhaps western analysts were not quite so smart as they imagined.

It is worth noting that the Ukrainians themselves are starting to explain Ukrainian thinking on this matter. Andriy Zagorodnyuk, who long time readers will know is a regular presence here and whom I consider one of the most astute strategic thinkers in Ukraine, just this week published a co-authored piece on the Ukrainian manpower situation. Eschewing the hyperbole and doom that has infused western analysts over the last few years, this team outline Ukrainian thinking and actions. It is a long article, but I strongly encourage you to read the whole thing. Here are two paragraphs that show their thinking about how Ukraine is adjusting to the modern battlefield.

The technological character of the battlefield has changed profoundly. Unmanned systems, electronic warfare, sensor transparency, precision fires, and rapid adaptation cycles have fundamentally altered how combat power is generated and how personnel are exposed to risk. In this environment, doctrine becomes decisive. Effective doctrine is a key element of any successful capability. How forces fight matters more than how many soldiers they field. Units that adapt doctrine to new environments—integrating dispersion, concealment, reconnaissance, and unmanned systems—generate greater operational effect per soldier while reducing attrition.

Ukraine’s drone-enabled units provide the clearest illustration. They account for a substantial share of Russian casualties while operating with comparatively limited personnel exposure. Their effectiveness lies not simply in technology, but in operating concepts that focus on disrupting Russian forces’ movement and imposing continuous pressure without the need for constant physical presence. In that way, these units are able to extend the so-called “kill zone”: the area of the front in which coordinated offensives are impossible due to pervasive overhead surveillance. Ukraine’s successful operations in late 2025 in and around Kupyansk offer a vivid example. By systematically targeting Russian units through the coordinated use of drones, artillery, and other remote fires, Ukraine was able to halt and reverse Russia’s offensive while minimizing the number of soldiers required at the point of contact. This operation reinforced the criticality of technology and doctrine as manpower multipliers.

Now, I am sure the next time the Russians make any noticeable advances, someone in the western press and analytical community will return to the manpower collapse narrative. Just know there is an alternative Ukrainian analysis and so far it is showing its worth.

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Trump Has Given Up Pretending

This past week Donald Trump and the USG rolled up their sleeves and went to work for Vladimir Putin. We might say it is a culmination of what has been happening over the last two months. Ever since the last time Trump tried to pretend he might come down hard on Putin (in early January as mentioned above) he has given up the pretense that he would ever do anything to hurt the Russian dictator.

We have heard no more of Graham-Blumenthal, of lots of fancy new weapons to Ukraine, etc etc. In place of that act we just have step after step being made to protect Putin and the Russian military and war economy.

The last few days we might have seen the most extreme examples of this. Using the pretext of his decision to attack Iran, Trump pushed a series of moves designed to help Russia, most of which had absolutely nothing to do with what is happening in Iran. Here is a list.

Along the same lines, the US Government went a long way to reducing existing sanctions on Belarus. In a nutshell the US opened up world trade for one of Belarus’ few export industries (potash which is key for fertilizers) while allowing the Belarussians to once again be active on world credit markets. Here is a small list of what the US agreed to do to help Belarus. Always remember, once money or goods make their way to Belarus, they can quickly be sent on to Russia so what the US is doing here is blasting open an economic corridor for Putin.

Belaruskali & Belarusian Potash Company: As one of the world’s largest producers of potash (a critical fertilizer component), the removal of these firms from the SDN list allows Belarus to resume large-scale exports to global markets, bypassing the costly “gray market” routes through Russia.

Ministry of Finance of Belarus: The delisting of the Ministry potentially allows for the unfreezing of certain sovereign reserves and paves the way for Belarus to re-enter international credit markets.

Major Financial Institutions: Belinvestbank The Development Bank of the Republic of Belarus These banks are now permitted to resume transactions in U.S. dollars and use the SWIFT messaging system for international transfers.



It should also be noted that while the US was taking these completely gratuitous steps to help Russia, President Trump and Secretary of Defense Hegseth both came out and slammed earlier US aid to Ukraine and in Trump’s case actually belittled the very important support Ukraine is giving now to the USA. However, apart from the insults (which are to be expected at this time) it is most worrying the Hegseth blamed helping Ukraine for depleting US weapons stocks. It is a sure indication that future sales of aid to Ukraine are in real peril. Here is what Hegseth said on March 19: “We are still dealing with the consequences of what Joe Biden did—namely, depleting our stockpiles and sending them not to our own military, but to Ukraine…Every time we look back and see a problem, we get the same answer: ‘Well, that was sent to Ukraine.’”

So this week the US government really pulled out the stops to help Russia. Lindsey Graham was remarkably quiet on the subject.

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Ukrainian Long-Range Drone Attacks

This week the Ukrainians launched an almost daily wave of long-range assaults across Russia, stretching from targets 500 kms from Ukraine to those more than 1000 kms away. Here is a summary list of what I can find.

What it shows is that attacks on the Russian war economy are ramping up. To attack chemical factories, explosive plants and oil refineries all in one week shows at least that the Ukrainians are isolating what they think are key parts of the Russian economy. Of course we need to be careful about assuming too much damage was done, as we do not have accurate after action analysis yet of what actually was done.

However one of the interesting results of these attacks was the Russian admission that nowhere in Russia can be considered out of bounds for Ukrainian attack. Sergei Shoigu, long-time Putin crony, admitted that nowhere in Russia can be considered “safe” these days, and paid particular attention to vulnerabilities in the Urals—up to 1500 kms from Ukraine.

It is worth noting that the Russian government is not taking one of its normal tactics and talking down any threats. If they are admitting this is now the new reality, they are expecting more.

Will be interesting to see if they are right.

Have a good rest of the weekend everyone!