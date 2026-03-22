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Andrew Pavelyev's avatar
Andrew Pavelyev
Mar 22

Trump is in full panic mode. He want Europe to help him with the war and the Democrats to give him $200 billion in funding. As much as it satisfying to watch Trump drowning because of his own hubris, letting him drown will have big long-term downsides for the US, Europe and Ukraine (and he'll still remain in office for almost three more years, just even more unpopular). He's very transactional and he's the weakest he has ever been (even control of the GOP is slipping away from him, as fewer and fewer members of Congress can still be primaried with every passing week). So the Democrats and Europe should jointly offer help, but only on the condition that he throws Putin under the bus.

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33 replies by Phillips P. OBrien and others
Harold's avatar
Harold
Mar 22

I have been afraid that Trump would actively try to hurt Ukraine. Based on Professor O’Brien’s post today I would say that Trump’s intervention is now apparent and it is to hurt Ukraine. I would really like to see more press coverage of these blatant actions to hurt Ukraine. We do still have a free press, at least I hope we do. As for Lindsey Graham, I doubt that he has ever had any real principles, and no guts at all. He will always tack with the prevailing winds. I have practically no respect for the Republican senators and Representatives and zero respect for Graham. They should be fulfilling their Constitutional duty provided for in the American Constitution, i.e, impeaching and convicting Trump to rid the Republic of his grifting and incompetence which has led us to the terrible state we are in now. Lindsey Graham actually has in the past mounted a strenuous effort to impeach Clinton for an offense that can only be described as minor compared to Trump’s multiple,ongoing offenses.

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