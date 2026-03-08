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Andrew Pavelyev's avatar
Andrew Pavelyev
Mar 8Edited

I'm not so sure Putin is very thrilled. The very fact that he's helping Iran with targeting (which potentially can create a political problem for Trump and limit his options) suggests that he's very concerned. The thing that matters most to Putin is staying in power. The only realist threat to his power is domestic. He can't afford to look weak, but he looks weak. He has no new successes in Ukraine that he can sell to either the population at large or the nationalists. And he keeps losing abroad. Armenia (first losing all Armenian populated and controller territory in Azerbaijan under the watch of Russian peacekeepers and then signing peace with Azerbaijan in the Oval Office and with heavy US involvement in maintaining it), Asad (n Moscow), Maduro (in Brooklyn prison), now Khamenei (dead), Russian air defenses not working in Iran and Cuba teetering on the brink, while various Western countries (even Belgium!) seize Russian tankers... That's absolutely not a good look for Putin domestically, no matter what the oil price is. Russian hardliners are beginning to hear the echo of 1989 (which started with Soviet control of Afghanistan and Eastern Europe and ended with none of that). I think one of the most underappreciated things in Western analysis of Russia is the degree to which Yeltsin's failure to protect Serbs from the US paved the way for Putin's rise. But Putin is well aware of the danger of being seen to betray allies. And he can't even say that oh, Trump just can't be deterred, so nothing could be done, because Denmark's allies actually deterred Trump very recently.

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Spencer Weart's avatar
Spencer Weart
Mar 8

It's becoming impossible to pretend that the Epstein files do not contain evidence of corrupt relations between Trump and Russia. The media cannot keep this bottled up forever. I'm waiting for the whistle-blower - will people now suppressing crucial evidence someday be tried for treason?

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