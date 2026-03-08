Hello All,

We have two powers in action this week. One, Ukraine, has adjusted to the realities of modern war. It was not easy, but the Ukrainians have been flexible, determined and resourceful. The other, the USA, was smug, domineering and did not understand what it was doing. The result, not surprisingly, was that the USA was left unprepared for its war and has had to ask for Ukrainian help for itself and its allies.

This kind of miscalculation happens in war, btw. The thing that does not is that while the USA was begging for aid from Ukraine, it was providing protection and a windfall of support for the power trying to destroy Ukraine—Russia. So we have a situation that the Ukrainians are helping the USA and the USA is helping/protecting Russia. This must be the lead story for the week.

Also, the data from February from the land war is coming in and it worth a mention. Ukraine has liberated more territory in the last few weeks than it lost and at the same time seems to have kept Russian casualties up at extremely high levels. It is only one month, but the Ukrainians seem to think that their strategy is paying dividends. The silence in the press and analytical community means they might be right.

Lets go to the update.

The Week Ukraine Stepped Up To Help The USA….

At the start of this week, Trump and the White House simply could not stop themselves from insulting both President Zelensky and the whole concept of helping Ukraine. It is worth noting just how pathological this type of behavior has become. Here is a Trump tweet from March 3 with the insult underlined. Zelensky was likened to the famous Circus impresario PT Barnum.

Now this was no one-off insult. White House spokesperson Katherine Leavitt also slammed the aid that the USA gave Ukraine under Biden, calling it a combination of stupid and unwise.

You can see her press conference below. She starts talking about aid to Ukraine at around 1:30.

Leavitt calls Biden a “stupid and incompetent leader” who gave away “many of our best weapons for nothing, for free to a country very far away by the name of Ukraine”. Furthermore, she goes on to reinforce how Trump believed helping Ukraine was “unwise”.

Now this was not just a sign of Trump’s pathological need to criticize Zelensky and Biden whenever he can, it was also a desperate attempt to deflect the blame for his own incompetence. Because as this was being said, the war he unleashed, by cboice, against Iran was already showing how elements of “rot” had set in to the US military and diplomatic services

For those who missed it, I had a piece come out on Thursday in the Atlantic about this phenomenon and sent out a follow up Substack on Friday. Both pieces pointed out that the Trump administration seemed to have missed preparing for low cost UAV interception, overlooking probably the most important technological development in the Russo-Ukraine war over the last four years. It was one of the reasons I used the word “rot” to describe what we are seeing. Here is a quick summary from the Friday piece.

The most incompetent military/industrial preparations for war In US history. Guess what? Cheap drones are a thing and you need to shoot them down efficiently. You would have had to be living under a rock for the last four years not to know this, but apparently the Trump administration and US Department of Defense had not learned the lesson. The US started burning through expensive anti-air armaments at a pace that shocked them when this campaign started. It was only afterwards that Trump called in industry leaders for a panic stricken meeting demanding more construction.

Now there is obviously one power that had not neglected this area and that was Ukraine. The Ukrainians are world-leaders, perhaps the world-leader, in low cost drone interception. They have done huge amount of work innovating practices, honing expertise and developing a number of cheaper systems to intercept the cheap drones. Their success has been notable. According to CSIS the average cost of a Russian-made Shahed/Geran UAV (these were Shaheds originally sold to Russia by Iran and which Russia has upgraded and is now producing domestically) is $35,000.

To bring down these cheap Shahed/Geran UAVs the Ukrainians have developed a range of systems which costs starting as low as $1000. This is a brilliant cost-benefit ratio for Ukraine. The Ukrainians have also developed a range of complementary technologies, such as acoustic listening devices which can help detect the sounds of Gerans in the air and home in on them.

Subscribers of this substack who want to know more about these in detail can go back and watch/listen this interview I did with Taras Tymochko of Come Back Alive, which was all about the effort by Ukraine to develop cheaper drone interception systems.

So while in 2025 the Ukrainians were piling into the development of a cost-effective UAV interception capability, the US seems not to have prioritized it. And this meant that the US and US-supported countries in the Gulf, entered the latest war against Iran having to use some of the most expensive and advanced systems to shot down cheap Iranian drones. There was another piece by Simon Shuster and Nancy A. Youssef about that in The Atlantic if you want to read more.

So the week started with Trump and the USG insulting Ukraine but then discovering the Ukrainians had a capability they desperately needed. So, without any comment from the US government, they clearly went cap in hand to the Ukrainians and pleaded for help. We know this because PT Barnum himself rather pointedly and publicly stuck the knife in. Whereas Trump was nasty and petulant, Zelensky was gracious and supportive. This was Zelensky’s public comment on March 5.

And Btw, this Ukrainian support supposedly was on its way extremely quickly. Whereas the USA over the last year has cut all aid to Ukraine and at times slowed down and even stopped the delivery of purchased weapons for Ukraine (which seems to be happening now, btw), the Ukrainians stepped up instantly. The British as early as March 1, for instance, were saying that the Ukrainians were on the way to help them.

Now the Ukrainians are no fools and are being driven by two considerations. The first is that they have an opportunity for leverage now over the USA. The US has been frankly exploitative and grotesque towards Ukraine over the last year. However, by having to accept Ukrainian aid giving graciously, the Trump administration could have more difficulty to so openly try and foist Putin’s desires on the Ukrainians. The second is that giving such aid will help Ukraine in Europe and makes it even more clear to the Europeans how important Ukraine is to their future security.

Ukraine is showing Europe an area where they could be global leaders.

But this is for the future. The key thing is that this week it was Ukraine that stepped up to help a hard-pressed USA exactly while the US government was, once again, insulting the Ukrainians as they continue their fight for freedom.

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The Week The USA Stood Up To Help Russia

Of course the Trump administration will admit that they miscalculated and had to go cap in hand to Ukraine. Aiding Putin and Russia is too deeply hardwired into their mindset for them to speak openly about Ukraine’s strategic value. Indeed while Ukraine was stepping up to help the USA, the USA was providing great service to the Russian war effort across the board.

This happened in three ways. The first two are oil prices and the Trump administration providing political/diplomatic cover to the Russians while the latter help the Iranians kill Americans. Then there was the US depleting stocks of anti-air equipment, which probably means Ukraine gets far less in the future.

Because it is so shocking, we should start with the US Government defending Russia while the Russians help Iranians kill Americans. The Washington Post was the first to report this week that the Putin regime was supporting the Iranians as they target US forces including American naval vessels and aircraft.

Now under normal circumstances this would have caused and uproar in the US government, with the threat of actions against Russia if the Russians did not desist. However, in something that surprised even me, the Trump administration went into immediate public overdrive to defend the Russian actions. The line they clearly worked out and disseminated is that the Russian effort is no big deal.

Btw, I thought they would just ignore the story and hope it went away—but they actually went into overdrive.

The first person to defend Putin was Leavitt. In a statement to the press, she took what would normally be considered an appalling excuse, that it was all ok for the Russians to help Iran attack Americans, because the Iranians were getting pummelled.

“Whether or not this happened frankly it does not really matter because President Trump and the United States military are absolutely decimating the rogue Iranian terrorist regime here we are now on day six of operation epic fury.”

Trump himself was next. When asked by a very friendly and supportive Fox News anchor about the story (in the nicest possible way) Trump could not help but lash out, saying: “I have a lot of respect for you. You always been very nice to me. What a stupid question to be asking.”

And Secretary of Defense Hegseth joined the fray, by saying that Russians targeting soldiers in his own department was really nothing to be concerned about. "We're not concerned about that (Russians helping Iranians)... The only ones that need to be worried right now are Iranians that think they're going to live."

It is amazing to see the top of the US government immediately jump to Russia’s defense as the Russians are helping Iran try to kill Americans.

If the US was protecting Russia in this instance, it was greatly helping the Russians economically when it came to oil prices and sales. The price issue was straightforward. By bringing war to one of the most important oil-shipping lanes, Trump’s actions caused an almost fifty percent rise in the price of crude oil in only a week. The price went from just over $60 a barrel to over $90 in a few days. Here is a chart from the last month, you can see the spectacular rise starting a week ago.

This has provided a major and much needed boon to Russian revenues as the decline in the price of oil over the previous year had hit them hard. But that was not all. To try and keep the Indians sweet the US actually lifted its weak sanctions on the purchase of Russian oil aimed at India (which were only marginally helpful anyway). And while this move was called “temporary”, there is no guarantee that even the weak previous sanctions will be reimposed.

Now while it is not getting talked about, all of this will also help make Russia much more money from China. The Chinese have been key buyers of sanctioned Iranian crude, and will need other supplies. Now the Chinese have also been buying record amounts of Russian oil. Though it is not being talked about as it should, since the Trump administration put its “sanctions” on Russian oil, Chinese have significantly increased their Russian purchases and they have been treating the US sanctions with the disdain they deserve. With shipments from Iran now blocked by the war, the Chinese will almost certainly decide to buy even more Russian oil.

Add it all together and it means far larger sales at far higher prices for Putin, courtesy of a decision of the United States Government.

The last area I will mention briefly. The US is burning through its military stocks of anti-air equipment at a sobering rate. Since February 28 there is a solid estimate that the US and its friends have fired over 800 Patriot missiles (at a cost of $2.4 billion) at Iranian targets. This extraordinary usage rate represents almost as many Patriot missiles as Ukraine has been provided with and fired since the start of the full-scale invasion. It is certainly considerably more than Ukraine had to deal with the mass Russian air assault in the winter of 2025-2026. What Trump is doing now is making sure Ukraine will have far fewer Patriots going forward.

The upshot is that Trump’s decision to attack Iran is an economic, political and military windfall to Russia at exactly the time that the Russians desperately needed help. There will be a discussion about just how much this might have entered into Trump administration thinking. I know some who think it is entirely coincidental. I would prefer the idea that it was complimentary. Trump knew it would help Russia and this reinforced his desire for action. So while he did not start bombing Iran to help Putin, it was an extra bonus in his thinking.

Add it all together and we have an extraordinary moment. This was the week in which Ukraine stood up to help the USA and the USA stood up to help Russia.

Think about that.

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Ukrainian Territorial Gains And Russian Personnel Losses in February

The story in the land way over the last two years, as long-time readers have heard me talk about endlessly, is that the line has barely changed in historical terms. Russian advances, which have been hailed in the press as some inexorable march to victory and in the truly terrible analytical community as a sign that Ukraine was on the verge of collapse, have been historically tiny and achieved at great cost. As I have said numerous time, in historical terms what the Russians have “accomplished” would normally be seen as a sign that they are stuck in a strategic quagmire.

So I do not think we should over-react to the news from the second half of February. The line also moved relatively little, indeed hardly at all. That being said something interesting did happen, which is that when the dust settled, Ukraine actually liberated more land than the Russians seized. The best reporting on this has come from the Institute for the Study of War, which regularly leads the way in not overestimating Russia’s military capabilities as opposed to many in the analytical community. Here was a Ukrainian report on their findings.

According to ISW data, since January 1, 2026, Ukrainian forces have liberated approximately 257 square kilometers of territory. Between February 14 and 20, Ukrainian troops achieved a net gain of nearly 33 square kilometers, while from February 21 to 27 they recorded a net gain of approximately 57 square kilometers.

“The last time Ukrainian forces made net gains was during the Summer 2023 counteroffensive, when Ukrainian forces gained 377 net square kilometers in June 2023, 257 net square kilometers in July 2023, and 1.47 net square kilometers in September 2023,” the report said.

At the same time the Founder and President of the ISW had an op-ed in the Washington Post which outlined the situation in detail. You can read the whole thing for free here.

While the Ukrainians are liberating more territory than they are losing, they are also maintaining to keep Russian casualties at a very high level. Zelensky dwelt on this question in some detail on March 3.

“We're sensing Russian weakness in certain areas. It's a new feeling. This doesn't mean we should let our guard down, let me explain. We can't relax, can't think the enemy's given up, can't think their numbers have dropped. But what's important, very important, is that personnel-wise, they feel a bit weaker. No time for training there. So they have a major personnel problem, in our view. Of course, all our personnel challenges are known, we have no secrets. We have, well, these issues, they exist. But still, we'll do everything to strengthen our guys, our army. But this feeling, it's not a bad one. I think the monthly casualty numbers are starting to have an effect. Again, I don't want to sound like some pseudo-optimist, but I'm just saying that, in my view, the enemy personnel losses are starting to add up. That's what I mean. So we'll see how things go moving forward”

Certainly the Ukrainians are starting to feel vindicated in their strategy of reducing their soldiers on the front line while using machines (mostly drones) to inflict what they hope will be unsustainable casualties on Russian forces. This Ukrainian choice was one which western analysts have been derided for years, as that talked about a manpower crisis for Ukraine on the front lines and warned that if the Ukrainians did not draft more young people and send them to the front that a collapse might ensue.

The Ukrainians disagreed and for now, they believe they were right to do so.

The best argument that the Ukrainians are right? The western analysts are much quieter about the Ukrainian manpower crisis and the major papers are not writing stories about what is happening in the front lines. Their entire narrative of the last two years has major flaws, so they are keeping quiet.

Probably the best we can hope for.

Have a great rest of the weekend everyone.