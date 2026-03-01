Weekend Update #174: Ukraine Retaking Territory And Starlink
After Battle Assessment Of The Flamingo Strike; The European Reaction to Trump Bombing Iran--Any Meaning For Ukraine?
Hello All,
I feel a little guilty about bombarding everyone with so many posts over the last two days. Considering there have been two written pieces and two Substack Lives sent out since Friday, I was even wondering if people really wanted another weekend update. However, there was no way in the end that I could not produce one (its Pavlovian at this s…