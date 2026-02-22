Weekend Update #173: Ukraine Liberates Hundreds Of Square Kilometres, What Might It Mean?
People Stop Taking The Negotiations Seriously. Good.; Flamingos In Action
Hi All,
More and more it seems that people are understanding the reality of what is happening. Ukraine is not collapsing (first point) and the Trump administration is not “negotiating” a peace deal between the Ukrainians and Russians. For the past 14 months (and longer with the Ukraine collapse narrative) much, I would say most, of the reporting of the w…