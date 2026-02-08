Weekend Update #171: The Week Trump Helped Putin Commit Two War Crimes
Negotiating Over Ukraine, Europe Must Be There; US Sanctions Again, Really?
Hi All,
It was an extraordinary week in one way and an absolutely predictable one in another. In the predictable way, Donald Trump aided the Russian war effort by deliberately supporting a Russian narrative which was designed to fool Ukraine and Ukraine supporters. It was extraordinary in that this happened as part of a more coordinated Russian attack/wa…