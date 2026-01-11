Weekend Update #167: Lets Be Honest, We Are Taking Advantage Of The Ukrainians
The Graham-Blumenthal Tango Of No Meaning; The Ukrainian Strategic Air Campaign Is Making A Difference: But Probably Needs More
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Hi All,
Writing a weekend update from Ukraine is always different. Most of the time, of course, I write these pieces in the warmth, comfort and quiet of my study or office. However this time I am in Ukraine, where…