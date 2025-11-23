Weekend Update #160: The US Becomes A Mouthpiece To Pass On Putin's Demands
Vance To The Fore; The 28 Points—Is It More Interesting Who Backed Them?
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Hi All,
Well, what a difference a week makes. Last week there were still many loud voices discussing just how profound the Trump pivot towards Ukraine was in reality (ho, ho). People were focused on “crippling” sa…