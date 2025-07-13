Weekend Update #141 and 142
The Bombardment of Ukrainian Cities—How Trump Has Already Helped Russia; The New York Times Embeds With The Waffen SS?
Weekend Update 142
Hi All,
A few people have accused me of being unkind to Trump in not recognizing the supposedly great support he gave to Ukraine this week. And yes, it does seem that a number of Patriot Anti-Air batteries are on their way to Ukraine (though no one can say exactly when they will get there and be operable). This is undoubtedly a good thi…