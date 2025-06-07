Weekend Update #136: The War In A Nutshell
The Trump Administration Is More Terrified of Escalation Than Biden Ever Was; This Week In The Sanctions Pantomime
Hello All,
I’m sending out the weekend update on Saturday this weekend, as its an extremely busy few days for me, and frankly so much has already happened that there is more than enough to discuss as is. The week started with the Ukrainian successful strike against Russian strategic air power (and other strategic targets), which set the tone for the week…