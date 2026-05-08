Hi All

The Russo-Ukraine War is going to witness an interesting event tomorrow and the preparations/controversy surrounding it have already revealed a great deal about the state of the war. I am, of course, talking about the May Victory Day Parade which is held annually in Moscow and which under Putin’s dictatorship has become a centerpiece event for his regime to demonstrate its strength and prowess.

Except when it is not.

This year it is definitely not.

This year the parade has already demonstrated how the war is shifting, how Ukraine is gaining the initiative, how the Putin regime seems to be losing its touch, and how the US stepping away in one respect might actually help Ukraine. For instance, the Russians have already announced that because of ”Ukrainian terrorist activity” that there will be no heavy military equipment at the parade. It seems there will not be even one tiny little T-34 on display, as was mustered in 2023 when the Russians first started running out of tanks.

In 2023 Putin Was Able To Spare Only One T-34 For His Great Parade, This Year There Will Be None.

Btw, the lack of military equipment might show Putin’s concerns for his own safety. Reports are that he is growing very worried about an internal attempt to remove him from power.

The lack of military equipment is just the start of signs of what this means about the state of the war. The last few days have seen military preparations, diplomatic maneuverings and threats and counter threats surrounding the parade. When you add them altogether, you have a fascinating series of vignettes that are worth considering in detail.

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The Parade

Let us start with the parade itself. Normally it is a showpiece and one of the few times that Putin must show up in person to both proclaim his strength and receive the gratitude of a supposedly devoted nation. It is arguably the highpoint of his annual calendar. This year, of course, that is a problem. The date and location of the parade cannot be hidden (Red Square on May 9th) and Putin’s normal viewing location by the Kremlin Wall is no secret as well. In other words, Putin knows that the Ukrainians know exactly where he will be and when he will be there (unless he sends a body double).

For someone who was already paranoid about his personal safety, this alone is a major cause of worry.