So we have our first big personnel change in the Trump administration since the midterm election disaster for the GOP. It is both notable and pretty freaking dark. Trump has just fired his Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles, and replaced her with long-time aide Stephen Miller.

Miller is one of the most extreme people around Trump. He has pushed the most violent anti-immigrant/white supremacist line in the administration. He has also been a strong proponent of Trump ruling through presidential proclamation. So we can assume that he will basically try to bypass the new Congress. While his domestic positions are well known, too many people have not made the connection between them and his strong opposition to Ukraine and support for the Russian vision of the war. Indeed, his appointment seems to be the final touch in a series of pretty worrying moves over the last few hours—specifically involving Russia, Ukraine, and Europe as a whole.

The new Trump administration Chief of Staff.

Let us start with Miller’s views on Ukraine, Russia and Europe. Though he has not been quoted much on foreign policy, when he has, he has always been one of the most vocal anti-Ukraine voices around Trump.

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