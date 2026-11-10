Hello All,

One of the weirdest takes of the last two months was that the election results of the US midterms would make little difference to Trump administration foreign policy. It seemed like a supposedly clever, indeed one might say cynical, reading which assumed that because the US Constitution gives the US President control of US foreign policy making and, at the same time, names the President the Commander in Chief of US armed forces, the President is somehow isolated from political reality. It was also based on the mistaken notion that somehow Trump’s own nature would allow him to brush off any defeat.

This kind of analysis was surprisingly widespread before the vote, when it was often said that the election would not change the fundamentals of Trump’s foreign policy.