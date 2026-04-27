Hi All,

There was a remarkable series of events on Saturday. The Iranians stared down the USA, and as of now it is the USA that has blinked. The true nature and importance of this “blink” has not been grasped, partly because of the appalling nature of the reporting on what happened (more on that below). Yet it needs to be understood because it was extremely revealing about the strategic bind which now constrains Donald Trump. Moreover, the clock is ticking and unless it was really Iran bluffing, which looks unlikely, we are in for either a world-wide crisis or a better deal for Iran than they were offered at the start of this war.

Trump’s behavior as a “leader” is fascinating. He is one of the greatest domestic politicians in US history. Internationally, however, he acts like he does domestically and this increasingly leads to failure. Trump divides the world into countries that are like his MAGA base, usually because their leaders pay him or support him; think Russia, Israel, the Gulf States, Hungary under Orban etc. For Trump the leader is the country and the benefit he expects from it is tangible and personal. Then there are all other countries, who can be treated in whatever way he feels necessary to achieve his own goals, with force or threats often as the preferred tool. For these states, being a long-time US friend or ally does not matter. All that matters is whether you do what Trump wants or not.

For new readers of this Substack, I have spent the last few years writing about the importance of leadership personality in decision-making, as I believe it is drastically under considered in the study of international relations. My two most recent books, War and Power: Who Wins Wars and Why, and The Strategists are either all or to a great extent focussed on the importance of leadership.

What Trump has failed to understand is that other states are not as weak in relative terms as US domestic institutions have shown themselves to be. He has been able to use the power of the federal government, in particular its control over vast amounts of money, to browbeat corporations, universities, law firms, etc, to do what he wanted because he threatened their access to money.

When Trump tries to act similarly with other nations, he is failing. His tariff bonanza was one great example of that, but it stretches to everything else, from how he is treating European states, to his Venezuela policy to now his war with Iran. With the possible exception of Venezuela (which btw is under the control of a group probably more hard line than before), his bullying and threats have undermined the US position.

Because Trump can compartmentalize, he does not get this. He believes he can make threats, such as to invade Greenland, and then back down/pivot and tell himself that no harm was done, that it was just a big game, and that people will still treat him nicely (which they will because he is President of the USA).

So, while Trump is causing generational damage to US standing in the world, which Americans do not fully understand, he is also revealing his weakness to the world and other states are taking his measure. Sadly, Iran seems to be one of those states, as we have seen the last few days.

The timeline, repercussions, and reporting of what we have seen need to be understood to see the importance of what has happened.

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