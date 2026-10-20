Hi All,

With the scales dropping from many (not all) eyes over the last week about what the USA is under Donald Trump, I thought it would be worthwhile to look back a little so as to look forward. This means going back over the past 21 months and pointing out certain realities which have been overlooked or misunderstood, which now people might see more clearly. The analysis of what Trump has been doing, particularly about Ukraine but also about Iran and in general, has been so consistently appalling (with a few exceptions) that it would be worth having a reality “cleanse” as it were. Only by understanding what has happened, can we have any chance of understanding what might happen in the near future.

Before that, I wanted to mention that I will be doing my monthly Substack Live AMA for paying subscribers on this Friday, 23 October. The start time will be sometime in the early evening for Europe and mid-day in the USA. The exact time will be sent out in the Midweek Update on Thursday. So, get your questions ready.

Now, let us get to the check—which will be expressed in the form of ten realities that must be grasped if one is to understand why we are where we are. The first of these will be no surprise for regular readers, while some of the later ones might be more surprising.

Note: These 10 sections took up too much space in the end—so will write the where we are going piece separately.