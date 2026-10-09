Hello All,

I am going to start this piece with a story that I have been waiting to see break and which deserves far more coverage than it is getting. It is about how Kpler the global analytics firm (think tracking logistics), now suspects that Iran is getting paid by different Gulf States to let their oil pass through the Strait of Hormuz and out to market. Here is an excerpt with a quote from a Kpler analyst.

“I suspect there is a toll that’s being paid, which is giving these ships safe passage,” Brohard said in an interview with energy analyst Rory Johnston last week. “I also suspect that these countries know that this is unsustainable from a perspective of [the] US escorting [ships], and also unsustainable from them paying Iran 10 percent of their cargo, or 20 percent of their cargo. So you’re starting to see like what I would call like a race to get out as much as possible, as quickly as possible before the war restarts,” she added.

The fact that the Iranians are getting paid to let oil out is almost certainly right, and the amounts are considerable from what I am hearing (more on that below). It explains so much, including why the Iranians attack some ships but let others pass without disruption or even attempts at disruption, and why all the screaming in some quarters about the Iranian economy being about to collapse is wishful thinking. However, more than anything it speaks about how too much of the American discussion is unable or unwilling to address the true state of US weakness because it does not fit conveniently into the narrative of US dominance that we have heard for 80 years.

Moreover, it is not the only example of this going on. The states in this region, which the US used to consider to be of vital American interest, are redoing their strategic relationships in front of our eyes. As for the US president? Well, he is, in his own batsh!t way, admitting that he is strategically too weak to act in the midst of a crisis that he precipitated.

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Let’s start with the regional payoffs.