Hello All,

With the major story breaking yesterday of the US announcing the purchase of diesel fuel from Russia, followed by a Treasury Department announcement of sanctions relief on Russia (see details below), I am sending out this overview. This development is not only important but it is also indicative of a truth that many (most) people have been unwilling to admit for the last 21 months. The narrow story is the decision by the Trump administration to purchase Russian diesel, which was proclaimed by the American president as a great triumph for the US consumer (when, of course, it is nothing of the sort).

However, the real story here is not about diesel, it is about the US increasingly emerging as a supporter of Russia in this war. Since Trump became president for the second time, the USA has moved steadily to support Putin in his war to wipe out Ukraine. For most of the time that has been through limiting Ukraine and leaving Ukraine defenseless—so that Russia can bombard Ukraine mercilessly (which we are now seeing).

However, that has not been all. The US aid for Russia has extended to outright diplomatic support (all those UN votes, the Putin red-carpet visit, etc.), to spreading Russian disinformation (most recently by Marco Rubio this week), to even manipulating Ukraine and Ukrainian allies into doing what Russia wants (hopes and dreams in the USA). Yes, there have been limited crumbs thrown Ukraine’s way, but these have been to keep leverage over the Ukrainians, to see if they can be bullied into doing what Putin wants because of some deeply misguided hope and belief in the USA.

The truth of US behavior has been that the US has been helping Russia, but until now more by hobbling Ukraine and its partners. Now, the US is coming out as a more direct supporter of Russia—and in the process it is blaming the Ukrainians for that. The diesel issue is not an end in itself, it is a means to an end. Understand that, and you understand it all.

Before I get into the update—two quick announcements. The first is that the great sale price for the ebook version of The Strategists ($2.99 on Nook, Kindle, Apple books, etc) ends in two days. So if you want to get this, best to act soon.

Second, I had an article appear in Persuasion a few hours ago. It is entirely free for everyone, and it has an outline of a radical plan to take US defense forward in the coming years. It begins with either a defense freeze or even massive cuts in spending as long as the present administration is in charge.

Share

Now, lets get to the story:

How Things Unfolded

Inevitably, it was announced in a tweet. Just about 12 hours ago, Donald Trump publicly proclaimed that he had worked out a deal with his good friend Vladimir Putin for the USA to purchase diesel from Russia.

It was, as Trump proclaimed, a “very big and important” announcement and set the stage for a pretty comprehensive White House campaign.