Phillips’s Newsletter

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

Thinking Live with Phillips O'Brien on War in Iran and Ukraine

A recording from Phillips P. OBrien and Timothy Snyder's live video
Phillips P. OBrien's avatar
Timothy Snyder's avatar
Phillips P. OBrien and Timothy Snyder
Apr 10, 2026

Hi All, In case you missed it earlier, Timothy Snyder and I did a Substack Live a little while ago. We covered Russia-Ukraine, US-Iran, and how Trump connects everything between them. Also, a shout out from both of us for Come Back Alive. Have a listen.

Get more from Phillips P. OBrien in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Phillips P. OBrien · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture