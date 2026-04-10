Hi All, In case you missed it earlier, Timothy Snyder and I did a Substack Live a little while ago. We covered Russia-Ukraine, US-Iran, and how Trump connects everything between them. Also, a shout out from both of us for Come Back Alive. Have a listen.
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Thinking Live with Phillips O'Brien on War in Iran and Ukraine
A recording from Phillips P. OBrien and Timothy Snyder's live video
Apr 10, 2026
Phillips’s Newsletter Podcast
Hi All, Here is the podcast section for my non Ukraine-Russia War Talk Podcasts and Video Chats. These will focus more on politics and war more widely, with a heavy slant on the US and Europe, and war and peace.Hi All, Here is the podcast section for my non Ukraine-Russia War Talk Podcasts and Video Chats. These will focus more on politics and war more widely, with a heavy slant on the US and Europe, and war and peace.
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