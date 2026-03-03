Hello All,

A more serious air power update today aboutwhat we have seen in the air campaign so far from both sides. It is not just the USA and Israel that are waging an air war, Iran is as well. Indeed we are seeing important glimpses of what air power can do extremely effectively and what it cannot do and even where it might be heading. I have produced five free pieces/Substack Lives over the last few days, so I hope people do not mind if I make this one for paying subscribers.

SL Khamenei’s Compound In Tehran—Where The US and Israel Started Their Air Campaign

Before that, a short update on yesterday’s piece.

Instead of bringing clarity to the strategic ends of the US decision to go to war, the administration trotted out a host of new justifications for the war during the last 24 hours. It does seem like they are frantically looking around for a narrative that can explain what was really a decision by Trump to go to war for his own needs. The newer reasons were given by Secretary of Defense Hegseth, Secretary of State Rubio and even President Trump himself. The problem is that the reasons were not only different, they were at times fundamentally contradictory.