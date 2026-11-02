Hello All,

A note on where the US stands now and why it is so important that the Republicans are defeated in the midterm elections on Tuesday. In some ways this needs to be written because for 22 months now the reporting about what the Trump administration has been doing to US national security has been overwhelmingly and functionally useless. When we look back on the reporting it has almost always been built on a lie—that Donald Trump might actually be interested in doing something that was in the national interest of the USA. We have seen pages and pages of analysis on questions such as: whether Trump would help Ukraine, whether Trump was right to attack Iran, whether Trump was standing up for US interests globally, whether Trump was establishing American dominance in the western hemisphere, etc.

All of it was built on a lie.

Donald Trump has been running the USA, as he always was going to do, to enrich himself and his cronies, to divide the US, to weaken its alliances and, ultimately, to degrade it as a secure state. The first part of this, the corruption and desire to divide the country, was deliberate. The second, the weakening of the country, was inevitable because he was always going to do the first part. He has made the country weaker and more insecure than it has been at any point since 1861-62.

When Trump was elected again in November 2024, my first warning was for European states and others allied to the USA that this was going to happen; that NATO would be made dysfunctional and the US would soon be cutting its Pacific allies adrift. This was the first piece published after the vote and it has just been taken out of paywall so anyone can read it.

Here is the key excerpt on what people could expect to see from the second Trump administration.

We should pay Trump the compliment of believing what he says when he speaks about NATO and Ukraine—and indeed what those who worked closely with him say about that. There is a very good chance that the North Atlantic Alliance, which has dominated much of the globe since 1949, will become dysfunctional in fewer than 3 months. Trump doesn’t have to withdraw from the alliance to do that—all he has to do is remove the US from the military command (which is what De Gaulle did with French forces in 1966). As commander in chief, US forces will only fight if Trump orders them to do so—NATO cannot order US forces into action if the President doesn’t want that. So, no US forces will fight to protect Europe if Trump doesn’t want them to. Btw—this also needs to be faced by the USA’s allies in the Indo-Pacific, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and even Australia, who can no longer look for the USA to be a reliable partner in defense. Now, I’m sure many European leaders will tell themselves in the coming weeks that they can win Trump over, sweet talk him, pump up his inflated ego, etc etc. Maybe they can—but also maybe they can’t. And this is the rub. Until a few hours ago they could (and believe me they did) comfort themselves that any such charm offensive was possibly/probably unnecessary. In fact, I know they were saying, Harris was in the lead, so really this nightmare will almost certainly not come to pass. Well, it has.

If anything, this take was more optimistic than the reality. The weakness that has entered into the US both nationally and internationally has been worse than I had imagined. In terms of the state of the US military, the state of its governmental institutions, the condition of its society, and the state of its alliances, the US has been made considerably more insecure than it has been since the opening years of the US Civil War.

While not all of this weakness and insecurity is down to the actions of Donald Trump, a massive amount is. Trump needs to be understood as a massive accelerant of American weakness and insecurity. He has taken a situation that was not great and made it catastrophic.

The military weakness of the US armed forces might be the most depressing. There is a “rot” that has started to eat away at the US military. The military is losing talent and promoting lackeys. It has performed appallingly and getting worse. Moreover, it is losing its conscience. It is undertaking military actions that would have been considered war crimes at any other time in the 20th and 21st centuries (and probably during the US Civil War as well), with no one willing to stand up and be counted.

Here are two pieces, one written at the start of Trump’s War with Iran, and one published just a few days ago, which engage with this question of military degradation in detail.

The degradation of other US institutions, that have previously acted as great amplifiers of US power and security, could be said to be even more dramatic. The US State Department, for example, has shed talent and lost vital agencies. Anyone who has seen US diplomats in action over the last 20 months, as I have too often, will have been appalled not because they support the administration, but because they are so mediocre and unthinking, at times even pathetic. They are either administration blowhards who unthinkingly and with gusto parrot Trumpist weakness, or they lie embarrassingly, knowing what they say is nonsense. They also know they have no real influence, that the administration despises them and uses them. US diplomats used to be a great advantage to the USA—now they contribute to US weakness.

This US military and institutional weakness has contributed to one of the administration’s most predictable and yet still shocking actions—the destruction of the worldwide US alliance system which has provided the US with so much influence and security since the end of World War II. This was, of course, always on the cards under Trump, but it has, if anything, been more dramatic. Even though European leaders have time and again tried to act like this was not happening, the US now is no longer committed to protecting Europe against Russia and, when it comes to Asia, even if the USA wanted to, it could not at present defend its democratic allies against China. This degradation of allies has already significantly hamstrung the USA in the war with Iran, and if the US decides to restart the bombing of Iran it could easily get worse.

All of this means that the US is far less secure and strong than it was in January 2025. If the Republicans maintain power in Congress and continue to slavishly endorse everything that Trump does, it will only get worse. The only good thing to say is that there is still time to right the ship, but that can only happen if Congress is reinvigorated as an institution tomorrow. If it is not, the destruction might become so great as to be fatal.