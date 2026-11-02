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Jessica Holliday's avatar
Jessica Holliday
4h

The Daily Mail reports:

“One set of documents is stashed in a gun safe in Northern VA. Another sits in a safe deposit box at a Washington, DC, bank. A third is tucked away somewhere on the West Coast. All 3 hold evidence that fed-up DOD officials hope will force Pete Hegseth out after next week’s midterm elections.

… Pentagon sources said they and their colleagues have spent much of the last 22 months compiling emails, memos and meeting notes.

… The files detail times the defense secretary and his inner circle allegedly ignored strategic and legal advice, berated the experts who gave it, withheld information from Congress and the public, and threatened the careers of subordinates who either challenged his decisions or struck him as too woke, fat, queer or disloyal.

… They figure the paper trail, plus a list of potential witnesses from inside the department, will come in handy if Democrats retake the House in November and, as expected, open an impeachment investigation in 2027. ‘We’re ready with the receipts,’ said a longtime Army officer who keeps a binder double-locked in his basement gun safe. Inside are documents that he believes could one day bring down his boss.

… He is one of several DOD insiders who described coordinated plans to hand paper trails and personal accounts to lawmakers interested in investigating, and possibly impeaching, Hegseth.” Ron Filipkowski

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Alan Cotter's avatar
Alan Cotter
4hEdited

Excellent summary, Phillips but I would suggest it is probably going to get much worse.

If Trump receives the spanking that the polls are indicating (assuming they are correct), I imagine that he will behave like a cornered rat. The House and the Senate will try to frustrate his domestic agenda but foreign affairs is an area he will double down on at the expense of Ukraine and Europe.

Europe needs to accept that the US is no longer an ally, friend or even the leader of the free world and adjust their own policies accordingly. Trump will withdraw from NATO Command when he tries to force Ukraine to surrender but Ukraine rejects it and Europe supports Ukraine. He is a petulant man-child and that action would flick his swich. Europe needs to be prepared for that and also needs to revisit basing arrangements. Colby, I suspect, will recommend significant troop withdrawels and Europe needs to respond by correspondingly reducing their basing rights. When the tarrifs come, any bases that the US occupies need to cost the US the same that tarrifs cost Europe.

Sadly, we need to accept that the US is lost for at least a generation, if not more. I just hope that Europe and the UK, dig deep and strengthen their spines.

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