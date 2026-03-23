Hi All,

Update After Trump Announcement.

Note: I just sent this out and then Trump announced a cease-fire of sorts. It is not clear if he is saying for 5 days military operations will be significantly reduced or whether just attacks on power plants will not occur. So we need to be careful. Here is a link to the BBC reporting.

Two things from this announcement. If this really is Trump looking for a way out, it proves the point of the piece. This will be the most expensive and pointless example of “mowing the grass” in history. The US is now pretty much guaranteeing the Iranian regime stays in place and can rebuild smarter and more effectively,

Secondly, be warned that this announcement does not guarantee an end to this war. This could be Trump walking back his really stupid threat to bomb Iranian power generation. He gave himself a deadline of later today for Iran to back down (which was not happening) or for the USA to commit a war crime. This was about as stupid a move as he could have done.

As part of the war continuing, this could also be an attempt to calm the markets that have been freaking out. Stock markets have been dropping strongly around the world this morning and oil prices have been rising steadily. It was not a sustainable situation so maybe Trump was looking for a reprieve.

If so we could be back to mowing the lawn sooner than you think. The one thing that this announcement shows, which the piece also makes clear, is that regime change seems 100% off the table for the USA. In other words, there is no victory condition in prospect that makes this worthwhile.

Now back to the original piece!

The US Strategic Goal Seems To Be “Mowing The Grass”

The basic inability of the US government to say exactly why it started the bombing of Iran and what would represent a positive strategic outcome for from the operation, remains very much in force. The United States government from the President on down has constantly changed the supposed strategic purpose of the bombing, usually so that they can declare “victory” at any point and try to go home.

Over the last year having clear victory goals has been a problem for the USA. Only 9 months ago, for instance, we were assured that the victory goal for Trump’s first attack on Iran was the complete destruction or obliteration of Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

What we are seeing now is that this did not happen, as the Trump administration, in its constantly shifting victory conditions today, talks again about making sure Iran nuclear capabilities are destroyed. If they were obliterated last June, that would not have to be the case.