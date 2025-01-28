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Gillian Sathanandan's avatar
Gillian Sathanandan
Jan 28, 2025

Europe and the UK and others should all be praying for peace but preparing for war, as the old saying goes. We should all have stepped up our spending on defence to help Ukraine and give them the support they need and not in drips and drabs with conditions with Biden or as now with Trump, no help at all.

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Michael Wild's avatar
Michael Wild
Jan 28, 2025

The biggest hope I see for the world is that Trump is so unpredicatable and unhinged, that I think a huge range of outcomes are possible and the negative ones hinted at are one of many. Trump's comments on Ukraine suggest he doesn't feel great loyalty to Putin regardless of how well they once got along. I suspect he sees Putin as a loser and therefore doesn't feel as much respect for him. Even Trump knows 9% inflation (God knows the real one) and 21% interest rates are unsustainable. I also think that China's economy is in serious trouble with every sign that things will remain bad (or get worse) in the foreseeable future.

That said Americans have elected an irresponsible and disastrous leader into a position where he can do great harm to both the US and the world. We are forced to hope for good fortune that he won't do massive and near permanent damage.

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