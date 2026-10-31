Hi All,

The US military is standing on a precipice, and it is not clear which way it will jump. It has been used, tragically, for a series of appalling and in some cases criminal campaigns over the last few years. It has been and is being purged of talent, particularly at the top ranks, and seems to be willing to plan operations, such as a possible resumption of the bombing of Iran, that are so extreme that members of Congress are implying that it is beyond the pale. The last week has made its precarious position even more apparent.

The reality of what a military is, is often obscured by propaganda and history. We like to think that militaries are institutions that exist in and of themselves, with long-term codes of honor, bravery, or on the other hand, corruption and criminal behavior. This is a real self-deception. As I tried to make clear in my recent book, War and Power: Who Wins Wars and Why, a military is not an end in and of itself. It needs to be seen as a product of its creating factors, not some immutable institution with weapons, doctrine, codes etc. Here, for example, are the last two paragraphs of chapter 4, in which I discuss this question.

In some ways, of course, the lesson of the difficulty of judging militaries shown by the overestimation of the Russians and underestimation of the Ukrainians should have been no surprise (which makes the occurrence of these inaccuracies such a mystery). A military is so much more than the sum of its numerically countable parts. The largest and most powerful militaries, including that of a hegemonic United States, can be beaten in a war by a smaller, less powerful force. Technological advantages can be negated by simplicity; force can be countered by determination. Be it in Vietnam or Afghanistan, different forces can present such challenges to a larger military that the latter eventually decides the cost of fighting is not worth the benefit. Ultimately, there is no one way to judge military power, but there is a guideline that should always be followed. Instead of looking at a military in and of itself – counting its equipment, reading its doctrine, discussing its weapons – look instead at the economy, leadership, society and structure that created it. Its strengths and its weaknesses will come from these.

What that means is that militaries can change radically much more quickly than people understand—and usually that change will be a rapid decay that is not understood until it is too late. This is the reality of what the US military is facing.

That this is being tolerated is a sign of a military in crisis

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