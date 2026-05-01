The US-Iran War Could Be Over Sooner Than You Think
There really is only one victory condition left
Hi All,
I am normally not a font of optimism in this Substack, as long time readers will attest. Certainly the grand strategy (or lack thereof) which has motivated American policy since Trump started his war of choice on February 28 has not led to a great deal of cheery analysis of the US-Iran War. That being said, I do think people are now overly discounting the possibility that the Trump administration might reach a deal with Iran.
Note: Before I get further into this post I wanted to give everyone a short update of some reactions I received from GOP sources about the Vance narrative section that I had in the midweek update.
That clearly hit an interesting nerve. A really trusted GOP source said that this narrative had indeed been noticed around Trump, and that it was part of an overall disenchantment with Vance by the president. Furthermore, this person pointed me in the direction of this WSJ story about Don Jr being discussed as the host of a reboot of The Apprentice. This was no idle story, I was told, but a sign that he was considering a greater political role soon—remember The Apprentice was the most important thing in launching Trump Sr on America. I asked for a quote from this source that I could share publicly, and this is what I was given.
“Trump has liked Rubio better than Vance for a while. But Rubio and Vance could split the non-Trump vote while Don Jr takes the hard core vote and that means the nomination. Would be pretty appealing to DT.”
So Vance is not in a high standing with the Trumps and Don Jr, an early Vance backer for VP in 2024 remember, is considering his political future. Worth watching.
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Now for the piece I started writing first.
Now there is a chance, probably a high one, that this war drags out for longer. Trump could hunker on down with his blockade strategy and the Iranians could likewise decide to try and outlast him, waiting for US political pressure to force a US climb down. So this war could have longer to run (multiple weeks, maybe months).
That being said, it could also end very quickly, surprisingly quickly actually. That is because after more than two months of constantly shifting lists of US victory conditions or high expectations and ludicrous claims, the US government has only one real victory condition left, and in some ways it could be said to be attainable.