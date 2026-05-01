Note: Before I get further into this post I wanted to give everyone a short update of some reactions I received from GOP sources about the Vance narrative section that I had in the midweek update.

That clearly hit an interesting nerve. A really trusted GOP source said that this narrative had indeed been noticed around Trump, and that it was part of an overall disenchantment with Vance by the president. Furthermore, this person pointed me in the direction of this WSJ story about Don Jr being discussed as the host of a reboot of The Apprentice. This was no idle story, I was told, but a sign that he was considering a greater political role soon—remember The Apprentice was the most important thing in launching Trump Sr on America. I asked for a quote from this source that I could share publicly, and this is what I was given.

“Trump has liked Rubio better than Vance for a while. But Rubio and Vance could split the non-Trump vote while Don Jr takes the hard core vote and that means the nomination. Would be pretty appealing to DT.”

So Vance is not in a high standing with the Trumps and Don Jr, an early Vance backer for VP in 2024 remember, is considering his political future. Worth watching.