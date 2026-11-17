Hello All,

Much of this was written last night and then I woke up reading about a section of the Kerch Bridge being hit effectively enough by the Ukrainians that it has collapsed into the sea. That story actually has some impact on what I wrote about the Ukraine’s strategic air campaign against Russia’s oil industry. As such, I will add a section on the Kerch Bridge going down at the start of this for everyone, as it is a breaking story, and then update the primer in important parts.

A Vital Section Of The Kerch Bridge Is Down

Well, that looks pretty conclusive. Yesterday I had heard that the Ukrainians had attacked the Kerch Bridge with UAVs (will try to find out the types by the weekend update), but that the extent of the damage was unclear. I woke up to pictures like this—which make it pretty clear that a significant section of the road part of the Kerch Bridge is in the water. For those who do not know, the Kerch Bridge has two side-by-side elements, a road bridge and a rail bridge.

Here is another picture, btw, which seems to indicate that the rail section as well might have collapsed subsequently. Let’s see how that part of the story develops.

One report was that there were two attacks as part of this operation. One attack occurred earlier Monday, which caused a great deal of damage but did not bring the bridge down, and then one attack last night, which seems to have caused the collapse of the section.

Another report was that the first attack alone involved up to 15 systems used as part of this attack. All the signals are therefore that this was an extraordinarily well planned and executed operation. The results also seem to indicate that the Ukrainians now possess systems with both the accuracy and destructive power to take down a bridge that heretofore resisted their attacks.

Just as a heads up, these kinds of pieces of evidence are causing me to adapt parts of the primer below. They provide some excellent evidence on Ukrainian thinking and technology.

Furthermore, the collapsed part looks very well chosen. That curved part is what is known as the navigation span, which was where ships could traverse from the Sea of Azov to the Black Sea. And which the debris from the bridge collapsing there, it means that all shipping might now be impossible—a real double whammy as it were. Here is what it looked like in 2019, before the full scale invasion.

So much of this is important. The attack means that Ukraine is now pulling out the stops as it were (a big snub to Donald Trump), it could mean that Ukrainian systems have improved technologically in vital areas such as accuracy and explosive power, and it very will indicates that a stepped up campaign to isolate Crimea is finally going to happen after a number of false starts.

A notable development indeed.

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Where The Ukrainian Strategic Air Campaign Stands Now

I originally wanted to write a segment in the weekend update on Sunday about the Ukrainian long-range strike campaign against Russian oil production and refining. However, as mentioned then, I simply did not have the space in that to do it justice. And, tbh, I am glad that I waited, as on Sunday night, in his evening address, President Zelensky spoke about the campaign and provided some important context about what is happening.