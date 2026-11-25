Hello all,

Before I get into today’s piece, I have two quick announcements. First, at 1700 UK time (noon US EST) today, I will be doing a Substack Live with Oleksiy Moskalenko from Come Back Alive. He is one of their senior analysts and we will be doing a deep dive into the Ukrainian efforts to defend themselves from Russian drone attacks, in particular Russian jet powered drones, which are doing so much damage. It will be important for people to understand what is happening in this area with winter approaching, so please join us. Here is a link to attend.

Also, my latest book, War and Power: Who Wins Wars and Why, has just gone on ebook/Kindle sale this week. It costs only $1.99 in the USA and has reductions around the world. Here is a link to the US publisher with many different links, and here is one specifically to Amazon.com. However, you can get a reduced price in many places online.

War and Power is an attempt to bring together many of my ideas of what makes a state powerful (or not) and what really decides the outcomes of war. It uses historical examples to argue that we are in an analytical crisis, where people often do not understand the subjects they claim to be experts in (such as the Realists and the military analytical community). It has been very widely and positively reviewed. As an example, this review just came out a week ago from the journal of the Army War College. The review ends with this comment:

Coming from a historian and strategist of his standing, this sobering assessment should be a call to action for the Department of War and the United States as a whole. O’Brien’s How the War Was Won has become required reading in the Pentagon for its emphasis on how the Defense Industrial Base, and not the battles of Midway or the Bulge, won World War II. Here, in the relatively short Power and War, O’Brien turns much of what we thought we knew more generally about war on its head. Highly recommended, and hard to stop contemplating.

Though the book was completed in November 2024, I would argue that what we have seen since shows that it understood where we were heading more than any other book written recently.

If you were interested in buying the book this is the time, considering the sale price. And, tbh, I have no idea how long it will be only $1.99. Such sales do not tend to last too long.

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The Trump Administration Is Pulling Out The Stops (For Putin)

It is important to pay attention to dramatic changes in behavior, especially from this administration. It is specifically worth doing now, because a number of administration figures have completely changed their public MOs in the last few weeks, to such a degree that you can tell something is up.