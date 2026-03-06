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neroden's avatar
neroden
Mar 6

Additional points:

- US is now trying to pull interceptors out of South Korea to send to the Stupid War. You can imagine how South Korea feels about that.

- The girls's school appears to have been bombed because Kegsbreath was using fake-AI (Claude) to pick targets and it had 10-years-out-of-date information, like fake-AIs often do

- The US sank a noncombatant Iranian Navy ship which had been engaging in exercises with India, and then refused to rescue the crew. This is another war crime, according to all the sailors who've been talking about it. Sri Lanka was criticised for delay in rescue, and then invited the other Iranian Navy ship which was in the area for the exercises into port to make sure their crew was safe. India is furious.

- The shutdown of LNG supplies from Qatar threatens energy security for Japan and South Korea, mostly.

- The US is reportedly refusing to give more interceptors to the Gulf States, and people there are starting to speak out and complain that the US is no ally

So Trump has ticked off South Korea, Japan, Sri Lanka, India, and the Gulf States. For absolutely no benefit to anyone, including him.

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Alan Cotter's avatar
Alan Cotter
Mar 6

An excellent article that is well argued Phillips.

In my view you have clearly articulated a further degredation of the US credibility in the world and as a Brit I watch with dismay the British media and opposition MP's having a pop at the Prime Minister for holding to a principled position. In addition, when circumstances changed, he pivoted and was then verbally chastised by the orange doofus. MSM in the UK and US seem incapable of holding Trump to account for the illegal war he has just started and whilst the UK was singled out by Trump its interesting that no other European nation joined in the initial strikes because it is an illegal war.

Furthermore, I find it delicious that the "no cards" Ukranians are being asked to provide support to the Gulf States and the US in their anti-drone operations. Which I am sure the US will not acknowledge and in fact it is abundantly clear that the US military, even after 4 years of watching Ukraine, failed to anticipate the likely reaction of Iran with its home grown drone force. This is a staggering level of professional incompetence and I would argue, institutional arrogance, believing that they know more than the Ukranians. My concern now is that the US under the current administration will steal hard won Ukranian technology and not acknowledge it.

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