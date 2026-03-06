Hi All,

My latest piece came out in the Atlantic yesterday evening and it has caused a little stir and also some push back. The central point of the piece is to argue that under Trump we can already see some early signs of rot in US military and diplomatic capabilities, which have been highlighted by the ongoing decision by Trump to bomb Iran.

Here is a gift link to the piece.

The standard push back was that mistakes are normal in war and that the US committing a some of them at the start of the bombing means little. It is, of course, a point worth engaging with though it completely avoids half the article which is about the diplomatic rot that the US has brought upon itself.

That being said, what we are seeing in just the first few days of the US bombing of Iran is no normal fog of war. It is unprecedented I would argue. We have seen arguably the worst friendly fire incident in modern US history, the worst articulations of war aims, the worst economic/industrial preparations for a war, and, tragically, what might very well be amongst the worst war crimes in US history. To have just one of these things in at the start of the war would be a failure, to have all of them….

What I thought I would do is outline the argument in even more detail here. The Atlantic piece, because of length constraints, just scratched the surface. There are many other signs of rot and reasons for the rot, and I thought they should be outlined here.

Share

Reasons For The Rot

These are primarily two fold; corruption and the replacement/loss of competent people for incompetent loyalists and fanatics. Corruption is now endemic at the top of US government, to the point that even Trump backing publications are becoming nervous about it. Corruption at the top always rolls downhill. Once it becomes open and acknowledged, it leads to corrupt and slovenly acts throughout a system. Kristi Noem’s admission that she gave a massive, no bid contract worth hundreds of millions to an associate is just one example from the last few days.

You want an example of what happens over time with corruption and a military? Take a look at Vladimir Putin’s armed forces when he launched them at Ukraine in the 2022 full scale invasion. Though the analytical community have laughably been telling us that corruption in the Russian armed forces had been eradicated, this was nonsense. Corruption was everywhere, from rotting food to logistics to explosive armor protection that lacked explosives.

The second point is even more immediate. What the Trump administration did as soon as it took office was put an incompetent Secretary of Defense in charge and the fired senior officers who were excellent, such as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs CQ Brown. This started what might be called a mixed voluntary/involuntary purge of independent thinkers. Some people were fired like Brown, others could read the writing on the wall and left of their own accord. Even more just stayed but refused to take initiative because of fears of reprisals.

Btw, I have seen this intellectual death close at hand. I had invitations to give a number of talks or take part in Pentagon sponsored conferences pulled back in the last year. People are scared.

And then when you add the firing, loss or silencing of excellent people in favor of loyal incompetents (or religious fanatics in some cases) to an openly anti-intellectual campaign by the US Secretary of Defense, you create a culture where people fail. It is as simple as that.

So the reasons for the rot are clear.

Share

Evidence Of The Rot

Here the article just scratched the surface. To give you an overview, here is a list of what I have seen which is terribly worrying. And I would like to preface this by saying that this campaign is one that the US chose without need and which the US had more than adequate time for which to prepare. This time stretches back not only over the last two months, when the Trump administration started dispatching aircraft carriers and aircraft to the region, it actually stretched back to last Spring, when the US started preparing to and then joined the original Israeli bombing campaign against Iran. That is 9 months at least during which the US should have started accumulating the intelligence, working out procedures with allies, and assessing its military/industrial needs for the kind of campaign we are now seeing.

Instead what have we seen

These are also just some of what we have seen so far. There has been a distressing example of extreme religious fundamentalism and Christian end of days ideology being foisted on US forces by clearly unsuitable US officers, for instance. And there has been the continuing and distressing failure of US diplomatic efforts brought on by its incompetence in running alliance diplomacy of the last year.

And all of this in less than a week. That is alot of rot.

Thanks for reading Phillips’s Newsletter! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Excerpt from March 3 Substack

Final note. There are worrying reports that the US or Israel hit a girl’s school in southern Iran (see the map above). There are conflicting reports on this, but at least one source I have talked to said it is very possible this was a US mistake. It is notable that the US has not denied responsibility. Here is a quote from a story about the incident which talks about the difficulty of saying what happened.

“We are aware of reports concerning civilian harm resulting from ongoing military operations,” Capt. Tim Hawkins, a U.S. Central Command spokesman, said on Saturday. “We take these reports seriously and are looking into them.”

Not only is such an event a terrible tragedy and arguably a war crime, if the US did it it is precisely the kind of thing that will keep the Iranian people from rising up. It is ominous when the Secretary of Defense says as Hegseth did yesterday, that the US is not going to worry about “stupid rules of engagement”. Tbh, my heart sank when I heard that as it seemed to me to be an indication that the USA might indeed have hit the school.