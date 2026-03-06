The Rot Is Real And There Is More To It
The Atlantic Piece Just Scratched The Surface
Hi All,
My latest piece came out in the Atlantic yesterday evening and it has caused a little stir and also some push back. The central point of the piece is to argue that under Trump we can already see some early signs of rot in US military and diplomatic capabilities, which have been highlighted by the ongoing decision by Trump to bomb Iran.
Here is a gift link to the piece.
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The standard push back was that mistakes are normal in war and that the US committing a some of them at the start of the bombing means little. It is, of course, a point worth engaging with though it completely avoids half the article which is about the diplomatic rot that the US has brought upon itself.
That being said, what we are seeing in just the first few days of the US bombing of Iran is no normal fog of war. It is unprecedented I would argue. We have seen arguably the worst friendly fire incident in modern US history, the worst articulations of war aims, the worst economic/industrial preparations for a war, and, tragically, what might very well be amongst the worst war crimes in US history. To have just one of these things in at the start of the war would be a failure, to have all of them….
What I thought I would do is outline the argument in even more detail here. The Atlantic piece, because of length constraints, just scratched the surface. There are many other signs of rot and reasons for the rot, and I thought they should be outlined here.
Reasons For The Rot
These are primarily two fold; corruption and the replacement/loss of competent people for incompetent loyalists and fanatics. Corruption is now endemic at the top of US government, to the point that even Trump backing publications are becoming nervous about it. Corruption at the top always rolls downhill. Once it becomes open and acknowledged, it leads to corrupt and slovenly acts throughout a system. Kristi Noem’s admission that she gave a massive, no bid contract worth hundreds of millions to an associate is just one example from the last few days.
You want an example of what happens over time with corruption and a military? Take a look at Vladimir Putin’s armed forces when he launched them at Ukraine in the 2022 full scale invasion. Though the analytical community have laughably been telling us that corruption in the Russian armed forces had been eradicated, this was nonsense. Corruption was everywhere, from rotting food to logistics to explosive armor protection that lacked explosives.
The second point is even more immediate. What the Trump administration did as soon as it took office was put an incompetent Secretary of Defense in charge and the fired senior officers who were excellent, such as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs CQ Brown. This started what might be called a mixed voluntary/involuntary purge of independent thinkers. Some people were fired like Brown, others could read the writing on the wall and left of their own accord. Even more just stayed but refused to take initiative because of fears of reprisals.
Btw, I have seen this intellectual death close at hand. I had invitations to give a number of talks or take part in Pentagon sponsored conferences pulled back in the last year. People are scared.
And then when you add the firing, loss or silencing of excellent people in favor of loyal incompetents (or religious fanatics in some cases) to an openly anti-intellectual campaign by the US Secretary of Defense, you create a culture where people fail. It is as simple as that.
So the reasons for the rot are clear.
Evidence Of The Rot
Here the article just scratched the surface. To give you an overview, here is a list of what I have seen which is terribly worrying. And I would like to preface this by saying that this campaign is one that the US chose without need and which the US had more than adequate time for which to prepare. This time stretches back not only over the last two months, when the Trump administration started dispatching aircraft carriers and aircraft to the region, it actually stretched back to last Spring, when the US started preparing to and then joined the original Israeli bombing campaign against Iran. That is 9 months at least during which the US should have started accumulating the intelligence, working out procedures with allies, and assessing its military/industrial needs for the kind of campaign we are now seeing.
Instead what have we seen
The most expensive friendly fire incident in modern US history. One Kuwaiti jet, it is now reported, shot down three advanced US F-15 E aircraft. That is shocking. Again, the US had many months (and in the case of Kuwait years) to work out procedures for this not to happen. This is no ordinary mess up. I have searched and I cannot find one single example of the US losing an aircraft to friendly fire in all of Desert Storm in 1991 (if someone can find one, please let me know). Since then, there have been scattered examples of single aircraft lost at one time—but never three such advanced aircraft at once during what should have been a prepared campaign.
The most incompetent military/industrial preparations for war In US history. Guess what? Cheap drones are a thing and you need to shoot them down efficiently. You would have had to be living under a rock for the last four years not to know this, but apparently the Trump administration and US Department of Defense had not learned the lesson. The US started burning through expensive anti-air armaments at a pace that shocked them when this campaign started. It was only afterwards that Trump called in industry leaders for a panic stricken meeting demanding more construction. US preparations were so poor that now the US has had to beg for help from the Ukrainians—which President Zelensky tweeted about last night (I will talk about this more in the weekend update). This is a shocking failure for what is supposedly the best military in the world.
The worst articulation of strategic goals in US history. I have already written about this extensively, particularly in this piece and this piece. However it should be noted that since then, there has still been no clarity on exactly what the US hopes to achieve. Is “regime change” a key goal? I still do not know. It was dropped for a few days but then last night Trump demanded to have influence over the choice of any new Iranian government.
What might be one of the worst war crimes in US history. I have been worried about this for a while and mentioned it in the substack on March 3 (see the excerpt at the bottom). There was credible evidence from very near the start of the US campaign that a girl's school had been hit in southern Iran and perhaps more than 100 Iranian students were killed. Well more and more it looks like this was the result of a US attack. If true, none of the excuses for this are acceptable. Yes there have been intelligence failures such as the US bombing of the Chinese embassy in Belgrade in 1999. However, that was not an early strike in what should have been a well-prepared campaign, and the US now has even better eyes in the sky. Yes the school was near a naval base, but US munitions are extremely accurate. Telling a school from a military base these days is not hard. I am sorry, this is at best grotesque incompetence and if it was a US strike it is a great crime.
The use of the US military as a quasi-mercenary force. I always chuckle mirthlessly when people describe me as a neocon interventionist. Nothing could be further from the truth, especially when it comes to the Middle East. I wrote the piece below not long after October 7, 2023 arguing that the US should pull as much force as possible out of the Middle East and since then my feelings on the subject have only grown. I supported helping the Ukrainians from the start because the Ukrainians were committed to doing the fighting—not the USA. I believe that US interventions where the US does the fighting for other countries is almost always a disaster. I write alot about this in War and Power btw. I do not know why Trump decided to bomb Iran in the end, but it does seem clear that pressure/incentives from both Arab states and Israel helped convince him to send US troops in harms way. I cannot see how this war is actually in US interests, but it seems to be in Saudi/Israeli interests. Treating the US military in this way degrades it.
These are also just some of what we have seen so far. There has been a distressing example of extreme religious fundamentalism and Christian end of days ideology being foisted on US forces by clearly unsuitable US officers, for instance. And there has been the continuing and distressing failure of US diplomatic efforts brought on by its incompetence in running alliance diplomacy of the last year.
And all of this in less than a week. That is alot of rot.
Final note. There are worrying reports that the US or Israel hit a girl’s school in southern Iran (see the map above). There are conflicting reports on this, but at least one source I have talked to said it is very possible this was a US mistake. It is notable that the US has not denied responsibility. Here is a quote from a story about the incident which talks about the difficulty of saying what happened.
“We are aware of reports concerning civilian harm resulting from ongoing military operations,” Capt. Tim Hawkins, a U.S. Central Command spokesman, said on Saturday. “We take these reports seriously and are looking into them.”
Not only is such an event a terrible tragedy and arguably a war crime, if the US did it it is precisely the kind of thing that will keep the Iranian people from rising up. It is ominous when the Secretary of Defense says as Hegseth did yesterday, that the US is not going to worry about “stupid rules of engagement”. Tbh, my heart sank when I heard that as it seemed to me to be an indication that the USA might indeed have hit the school.
Additional points:
- US is now trying to pull interceptors out of South Korea to send to the Stupid War. You can imagine how South Korea feels about that.
- The girls's school appears to have been bombed because Kegsbreath was using fake-AI (Claude) to pick targets and it had 10-years-out-of-date information, like fake-AIs often do
- The US sank a noncombatant Iranian Navy ship which had been engaging in exercises with India, and then refused to rescue the crew. This is another war crime, according to all the sailors who've been talking about it. Sri Lanka was criticised for delay in rescue, and then invited the other Iranian Navy ship which was in the area for the exercises into port to make sure their crew was safe. India is furious.
- The shutdown of LNG supplies from Qatar threatens energy security for Japan and South Korea, mostly.
- The US is reportedly refusing to give more interceptors to the Gulf States, and people there are starting to speak out and complain that the US is no ally
So Trump has ticked off South Korea, Japan, Sri Lanka, India, and the Gulf States. For absolutely no benefit to anyone, including him.
An excellent article that is well argued Phillips.
In my view you have clearly articulated a further degredation of the US credibility in the world and as a Brit I watch with dismay the British media and opposition MP's having a pop at the Prime Minister for holding to a principled position. In addition, when circumstances changed, he pivoted and was then verbally chastised by the orange doofus. MSM in the UK and US seem incapable of holding Trump to account for the illegal war he has just started and whilst the UK was singled out by Trump its interesting that no other European nation joined in the initial strikes because it is an illegal war.
Furthermore, I find it delicious that the "no cards" Ukranians are being asked to provide support to the Gulf States and the US in their anti-drone operations. Which I am sure the US will not acknowledge and in fact it is abundantly clear that the US military, even after 4 years of watching Ukraine, failed to anticipate the likely reaction of Iran with its home grown drone force. This is a staggering level of professional incompetence and I would argue, institutional arrogance, believing that they know more than the Ukranians. My concern now is that the US under the current administration will steal hard won Ukranian technology and not acknowledge it.