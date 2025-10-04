The Resilience Dilemma
In this week’s Europe Dispatch, Minna Ålander reflects on the fact that deterrence by resilience clearly does not work.
Hello Everyone,
This week I am feeling quite tired and uninspired, so just some short musings on the latest hybrid warfare incidents and the difficulty of deterring them. Imagine what a nice life we all could have had if Russia had just become a normal country after the Cold War and decided to be a constructive member of the European community. Alas.
Your…