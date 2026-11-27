Hi All,

The way that the Trump administration has embedded corruption into its very ethos has been a regular focus here. This pervasive corruption is, above and beyond any policy choice, the single most destructive thing that the Trump administration has done. It has embedded a sickness in the US system that will be hard to eradicate and exposed how weak the existing guardrails were that Americans believed protected them from such criminality.

And, if anything, things are getting worse. The last week was potentially the most corrupt week in US history, with at least two separate examples of how diseased the present system is and how difficult it will be to undo this in the future. These scandals involved the possible diversion of US government money to aid members of the Trump family and, even, to help the Russian government, which is in an international bind. The overall amount involved is tens of billions of dollars—and this is just one week.

Note: I am in a bit of a bind. I have two other pieces that I am working on, one on looking at defense investment as a means of understanding how militaries are learning (or not), and the other on the military metric to which one should pay attention. However, I keep putting them off because of developments in the news that seem more pressing. I do promise to get at least one of these out next week, I am just at a loss about what to do. However I do think this week’s corruption stories are so shocking that they deserve highlighting today.

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$15 Billion For A Donald Trump Jr Start-Up

Let’s start with the Pentagon, which is considering rewriting its rule book to make a historic loan to a company with links to Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr. ProPublica published an extraordinary story this week that the Department of Defense is contemplating making a loan of $15 billion to Hadrian Automation, a start-up company with deep Trump involvement. Here is a link to the whole story, which you really should read.