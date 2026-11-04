Hi All,

A morning-after piece about who really lost last night. I started writing a piece about the losers and the winners, but it was getting too long so that this one will focus on losers only—and boy have they lost.

The scale of the Democratic victory in the US midterm elections changes the calculus for the losers significantly. It means that those who lost face far greater obstacles than they might have had the Senate ended up 51-49 (in that case the Republicans might even have retained control if John Fetterman switched parties).

He Should Look Sad

As of right now, the Democrats are going to have a very comfortable majority in the Senate and a massive one (especially considering recent history) in the House of Representatives. The New York Times, for example, is safely predicting that the Democrats will end up with 55 senators, and amazingly the Mississippi seat is still up for grabs (though the Republican candidate has a small lead). In the House, the Times now sees the final result being 257 to the Democrats, 172 to the Republicans, with 6 still up for grabs. So there we are talking about a 85+ seat majority for the Democrats. The last time something similar happened was in 1990. Here is the Times snapshot of where things stand as of now.

Note: the Democrats are also doing very well in the gubernatorial elections, but Congress is the focus here.

To see why this scale matters, you are already seeing Republicans criticizing Trump and MAGA, ones who, had the race been close, would have certainly stayed quiet. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis might be the most prominent of these—and just tweeted this out a few hours ago.

The victory for the Democrats is so convincing and undeniable that the White House, which was planning on trying to corrupt and thwart a narrow victory, has started leaking to the press that they will not contest the result (ho, ho). In other words, the scale of the Democratic victory has “Orbanized” the Trump administration and forced it to accept a result it desperately would have wanted to corrupt (and which it had already started to try and corrupt).

So the scale of the Democratic victory is undeniable and it is already fracturing the MAGA coalition. That really matters. It is possible, for instance, to now imagine veto-proof majorities in Congress to pass legislation with harsher sanctions on Russia, or to approve Patriot missile aid to Ukraine. I will write much more on the winners later, and come up with a plan on what they might do, but for now it is worth going through the losers, in order of magnitude of their defeat (biggest loser first). And be warned, I’m a little bitter at some of the sycophants who enabled Trumpist destruction over the last two years—and that comes screaming out in this piece.

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