Hello All,

Before I get to this piece, I have a little announcement for history readers. My book: The Strategists: Churchill, Stalin, Roosevelt, Mussolini, and Hitler--How War Made Them and How They Made War, has been selected to be a Bookbub special promotion for one week. Starting yesterday (October 4) until October 10, readers in North America can get an ebook copy of The Strategists for only $2.99. That is quite a bargain for a 544-page rip-roaring ride through the careers of the five grand strategists, and a major reduction from its regular price. So, if you have been looking for a new book to read, you might check it out.

Update on this—the $2.99 sales price is universal it seems, so you do not need to go through Bookbub. However the sale duration will not change.

Now, let’s look at what really is important about Russian escalation threats.

Talk About Russian Escalation

I am sure you have heard the recent talk that Russia might very well escalate in an operation against a European NATO state or states in the coming months. There have been growing reports, often with sourcing from western intelligence agencies, that such a move by Putin is not only possible, but is becoming increasingly likely.

There were a number of striking things about these pieces; they spread far, they were official, and they happened while the Russians were already upping their sabotage campaign significantly with operations such as the Leipzig airport drone attack.

German officials respond to a Russian drone attack on Leipzig airport. Reports are Russia will escalate significantly from this.

The Russian escalation discussion started two months ago in a story in the Wall Street Journal (gift link) and from there has gone on to be widely reported in the European press and amplified by European politicians.