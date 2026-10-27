Hi All,

In the last few days there has been a rush of stories about how American companies that jumped into bed with the Trump administration, many of them with large military/strategic portfolios, are getting nervous about the midterm election results.

They should be.

As someone who has spent a career studying strategic production and the relationship between the states and the companies that make military products, what we have seen over the last 21 months is unprecedented and, frankly, shocking. Some companies seemed to lose almost all perspective and became open boosters of the administration and its policies—and of course ended up with large military contracts from the Pentagon at the same time.

US High Tech Executives Come To Pay Homage To Trump—This Was Unprecedented And Dangerous

It really was as if they expected there would never be a significant national pivot away from Trump and the GOP, and they could happily flatter, donate money and identify with one extraordinarily partisan, corrupt administration, and never pay a price. Of course they might soon discover what a bad choice it was that they made and why, historically, large corporations that worked with the Pentagon did not act in this way—for precisely the reasons we will see.

If the Democrats take the House and Senate, looking not only possible but edging into likely, there must be investigations into corruption first and foremost. As I have been saying here since the Spring of 2025, the single greatest destructive threat that the Trump administration has unleashed on the American Republic is its normalization of institutional corruption which stretches up to the Presidency and the President's family. As I called it in February 2025, the USA is being run by an organized crime-like syndicate, and is selling off US secrets, capabilities and influence in the most grotesque and open ways.

However, what I am proposing here is not an investigation into corruption (though that also must happen immediately). It is an investigation into the use of Artificial Intelligence within Pentagon war planning and operations (primarily in the Iran War). That is what I will discuss in the first section below. The second section will spend some time looking at exactly what one executive, who seems fine with embracing this corrupt administration and its policy goals, is doing in comparison. That, of course, is Elon Musk. The last few weeks have seen a dam burst in his public discussion in such a way that is unprecedented for the richest person in the USA (and the world) who is trying to dominate US politics. This involves not just the Russo-Ukraine War, but extreme ideologies and threatening behavior. It is so unprecedented that it deserves coverage.

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The First Military Investigation

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