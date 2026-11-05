Hello All,

Here is the second part of the column I released yesterday on the biggest losers from the midterm elections—and it discusses the winners. You will probably not be shocked with the first winner, the Democratic Party, but the rest you might find interesting. The depth of the Democratic victory has really affected this list. Indeed, a Republican whom I trust and has great political instincts read the column yesterday and said that I was still underrating the disaster-level event that this was for the GOP; that this was a crushing blow that will take a while to work its way through the party.

Before I get to the winners, however, I just wanted to remind you that Mykola Bielieskov and I will be doing a Substack Live today at 8pm Ukraine time, 6pm UK, and 1pm EST, to discuss the state of the war. It will certainly be a slightly different chat than it might have been had the Trumpists won the midterms. Here is a link if you want to join us.

Now, let’s talk winners. These are in many ways conceptual as well as physical. So many concepts were challenged in this election, such as those about the relative importance of candidate quality, that they could help restore some equilibrium to US politics.

No, He Was Not A Winner, But Something Won Because He Lost

And, as an extra bonus there will be one what I will call a moderate winner and one not yet known winner.

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The Winners

The Democratic Party

This will be the least surprising winner to all of you—but it needs to be said. The Democrats’ victory in the midterm was so comprehensive in so many ways that it looks like it will lead to many years of Congressional domination by the Democrats (and pretty nasty infighting by the Republicans).