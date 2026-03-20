Hi All,

First a quick announcement. Adam Kinzinger and I will be doing another of our joint Substack Live broadcasts tonight at 8pm UK time/4pm EST. There is hardly a shortage of subjects to discuss these days, but you can be guaranteed that we will delve into the US war with Iran and American politics. I am sure we will also say something about Ukraine. So do come by if you can.

This piece is one that I have hated writing. Certain pieces I get excited about, certain ones get me angry, some actually make me happy. But this one is one of the few that I have felt depressed while writing. This is because what I believe we are seeing in the US/Israeli attack on Iran, if you step back and cosnider it, indicates a massive relative decline in US capabilities and strategic choices in the Western Pacific. Part of this is self inflicted, as a group of strategic incompetents has weakened the US internationally and continues to degrade its institutions. Part of this has nothing to do with the US in particular, but is because of changes in military technology and relative production. However the overall meaning is clear. The US, if it cannot fight an already militarily degraded Iran effectively, has no chance to oppose China in the western Pacific or to defend Taiwan or even Japan for any period of time. It lacks the capabilities, skills, strategic mindset and thinking military for such a fight and the Chinese would be able to produce military force that would exceed Iranian capabilities in terms of quality and mass by a factor almost too large to contemplate.

What Might Be The Fate Of US Forces In A War In The Western Pacific

In War and Power I wrote my conclusion about what might happen in a war involving the US and China in the western Pacific. My ultimate point was that while the US might do well at first, because of certain advantages, the Chinese had a much greater likelihood of prevailing over time because of their much larger ability to generate military force and sustain operations. In a nutshell, the US might win some battles at the start, but China was in a better state to win the war. I wrote a substack and Atlantic article about this idea back in October/November, if you want to read more.

I wonder now, in light of what we are seeing around Iran, if the US might even fail to win the opening engagements with China. Why do things seem so bleak for the USA? Well, we might break the answer to this question down into things the US can control and things it cannot—and the shortcomings/weaknesses being exposed in each.

How The US Has Weakened Itself