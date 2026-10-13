Hello All,

Note—to bolster the argument being made here, it is worth noting that the Russians are desperately trying to run an information operation saying the Ukrainian attacks on Russian data centers is no big deal. This is what the Russians do when they are really worried. Just saw this after the substack went out.

There is so much happening that the mind boggles. There are reports (unsubstantiated) that the Trump administration has cut all intelligence sharing with Ukraine—to leave the Ukrainians blind when the Russians bombard them with ballistic missiles. We also have the rising Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia (a story which is not getting the coverage it really deserves). There are lots of others including the President of the USA defending foreign powers that are helping target and kill US soldiers.

However, I am going to talk about the importance of the Ukrainian attacks on Russia’s Yandex data centers. They are some of the most interesting attacks that Ukraine has undertaken as part of its ranged war against Russia, and are already having fascinating spillover effects in important areas of the war. They are also, almost certainly, a harbinger of how war is evolving and what will be considered an effective and legitimate strategic target from now on. Moreover, they will almost certainly be targets of attacks (on all sides) in conflicts short of war, as more and more is learned about their importance.

The Yandex Data Center In Vladimir, Russia, Right After A Ukrainian Attack. The Strategic Effects Were Instantaneous

I also want to start with a mea culpa on this. Before 2022, I did not understand how information warfare had become as important or as effective as it clearly has. I had a bit of an old-fashioned view of the subject, seeing it as part of some “propaganda” war and seeing it as pretty ancillary in shaping the mental outlook of the public in warring and neutral nations.

I was wrong on that.

Maybe because of the growth of social media and the huge broadening of the ways in which people consume “news”, information warfare has become one of the most effective tools of war—far more important than tanks. The Russians, for instance, have achieved far more through information warfare, .including helping pro-Russian forces seize the Republican Party (and major parties in Germany, France and the UK amongst others), than they have with their military. Moreover, the impacts of information warfare are, if anything, likely to grow over time.

And that is just one real strategic effect that can be shaped by data center attacks. So, let’s get into what has happened over the last few days, the early effects, and what it says about where war is heading.

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