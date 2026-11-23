Hi All,

One illusion might finally be dying in the USA and Europe—and that is that Trump was anything but fully committed to the Putin/Russia cause from the day he became president again. However, that illusion dying does not mean all is good—far from it. There is one more illusion that needs to be killed off before people can understand what this administration is really about. And that illusion, which is even more pernicious than the one that Trump might break with Russia, is that somehow Trump is anti-China and in the same breath, that Trump cares at all about the national security of the USA.

Is this picture enough to kill off your illusions?

Let’s start with the first point. Trump has never been anti-China. For years he has been desperate to work with the Chinese Communist regime led by President Xi Jinping. He might not be as psychologically reliant/dependent on or fearful of Xi as he is in the case of Putin, but Trump is almost equally as devoted to cutting deals and making money off China—even at the cost of selling out the national interests of the USA. Just to show you that I am not some convert to this position, here is what I was saying in March 2024, long before Trump was elected the second time.

Trump has always been determined to financially benefit from deals with China from his first term onwards. When people got all excited about his tariffs on China in the first year of his second term, I tried to describe the reality of what was happening in this piece. The pivot to confront China was always a pivot to work with China.

Here is an excerpt from that piece.

Trump’s number 1 priority in Asia has always been to reach a deal with China, to make money from China (which the Trump family does) and if US allies needed to be disregard in the process, so be it. Indeed, it remains more likely that Trump would want to work with China (and Russia) to establish spheres of interest than to defend democracies against either power.

I am showing this not to say “I told you so”, but because this is in many ways the key illusion that needs to be shed to understand exactly how the Trump administration is deliberately, and with foresight, weakening the USA.

However, I will say that one of the easiest ways to identify a bad analyst is to look for those who portrayed Trump as anti-China in 2025. They were either suckers or propagandists. It was the same as those who said Trump might “pivot” to become pro-Ukraine.

And this illusion needs to be shed to fully understand what we are seeing with the story of Jensen Huang, the once and now restored chairman of Nvidia.

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