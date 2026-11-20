Hello All,

There has in the last few days been the reappearance of a cultural phenomenon which I call “The Bad World War II Analogy Tendency”. This sees modern commentators in the press, think tanks, politics, etc., use (or, more accurately, misuse) a well-known World War II event to explain what we are seeing today. I am sure you know what I mean. In the last few years we have seen military events styled as a new D-Day (a possible Chinese amphibious invasion of Taiwan), a new Stalingrad (the Battle of Bakhmut) or even a new “Hitler-Stalin Pact” (the Trump-Putin Anchorage Summit).

Arguably only the last of these is at all comparable.

However, in the last few days we have seen two of the worst World War II analogies. These involve President Trump’s desperate policies which are trying to help Vladimir Putin, called a new appeasement, and the meeting of Trump, Putin and President Xi in China—which has been called a new Yalta summit.

Neither analogy works at all—misunderstanding both the original events and, even more problematically, presenting the present comparators in distorted ways that make them both more benign and arguably more important.

I originally was going to start with appeasement, but considering the outcome of the Trump-Xi-Putin summit at Shenzhen, which was about as far from Yalta as could be imagined, it makes sense to begin with that.

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This is not Yalta Mark II

Comparing Shenzhen to Yalta is like comparing a Wagner opera to a bad advertising jingle (and I am not a fan of Wagner btw).