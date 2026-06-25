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Peter Dann's avatar
Peter Dann
7h

Hmm... Not sure how we (or you) are ever going to know if your AI proofreader is doing what you hope it is doing unless you double-check all its work. I still stand by my original opinion, that I was perfectly happy to live with your typos. "Fruitcake" I definitely do not want to miss out on!

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Grant McHerron's avatar
Grant McHerron
7h

For those of us in far-distant time zones, written AMA works a lot better than a live discussion. I'm looking forward to next week's live event with you, Andriy and Edward but will have to watch the recorded version given it's on at 0100 local which is firmly in my sleep window :) :)

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