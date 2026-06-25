Hi All,

As it is only five days until July 1, I was originally going to make this piece an update about the changes I first discussed in this piece at the start of June, particularly the grandfathering to lock in the lower price.

However, before I get to that, I feel it is important that I mention this article that came out in the Wall Street Journal yesterday. It discusses air power thinking that is worthy of discussion.

New Paradigm Of Air Power

For long-time readers, it might explain some things about my understanding of the Ukrainian long-range/mid-range strategy—and why I have been able to speak with a little bit of confidence about it. Here is a long excerpt from the article which mentions my work with Andriy Zagorodnyuk in developing a new operating concept for air power based on our understanding of the technological developments that could be seen in 2023.

Andriy is a good friend and gave a detailed interview to this Substack, exactly a year ago as it turns out.

All I can say is that you will learn more about the creation of the new paradigm and the development of Ukrainian air power strategy in the coming weeks and months. As part of that, Andriy, Edward Stringer (retired UK Air Marshal) and I will be doing a Substack live on the subject next Thursday, July 2. We are aiming for 1800 EET (Ukraine)/1600 UK time/1100 EST. Edward was absolutely central to this process of reimagining air power, but was unfortunately not mentioned in the article. I believe Edward is one of the most perceptive air power thinkers of his generation. You might also recall that he and I co-authored this Foreign Affairs piece in September 2024, calling for Europe to get ready for a Trump presidency.

I think it that piece with Edward was of the more important pieces I have been part of writing—though at the time, European policy makers did not want to receive the message. Btw, others were also involved, of course, and hopefully that story will be told in due course.

So if you are interested, look out for the Substack Live next Thursday.

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The Future Of This Substack (Update)

Hi all, as it is June 25, I thought I would update you on the changes coming into effect soon. These are the ones mentioned in the earlier Substack where they were summarized as follows. The immediate issue is that those who want to get grandfathered in at the lower rate, need to sign up by midnight on 1 July. Here were the main points:

Paying subscribers who are signed up now or who sign up before midnight on July 1, 2026 will NEVER have their subscription prices rise. You are locked in at the present price for as long as you subscribe. That is a promise.

That I will still produce a weekend update that is free for all —at least as long as the Russo-Ukraine War is going on.

That podcasts that benefit causes such as Come Back Alive and which aid the Ukrainian war effort in any way will always be free for all. I can never charge for those.

Prices for new paying subscribers starting on midnight on July 1 will go up to $10 per month/$100 per year. So people who do want to be paying subscribers now have almost a month to lock themselves into the lower rate.

I will produce more content exclusively for paying subscribers going forward (see note below)

That I will never accept advertising on written pieces for this Substack.

I appreciate all the feedback that I received, particularly from the paying subscribers. In light of all that feedback, the above points will have one modification and clarification. The modification is about sponsorship. Many people said what if a really important non-profit or a sponsor people liked wanted to sponsor a podcast? Would that be worth doing? It is a good point. So in light of that, I am changing the bottom point to:

I will only accept sponsorship for my work if an overwhelming majority (at least two-thirds) of paying subscribers support such a move in a poll. In other words, you have to want to have the sponsorship for me to have it. Otherwise, no advertisements.

Clarity on Extra Content For Paying Subscribers.

In the first email I asked paying subscribers (PS) what they would like me to do going forward. I thought it might divide opinion, but there was one overwhelming first choice and an extremely solid second choice. Here were the results.

So I will start doing two things. First, more of the content will be for PS and I will take a more technical bent at times. Previously I have kept at least half of all my writings (usually two-thirds) and all the podcasts free for all. That will change a little going forward. To give you an idea of what I mean, next Friday or Saturday I will produce a piece of commentary on the New Paradigm for Air Power SL with Andriy and Edward and it will just be for PS.

The second choice was clearly Q&A sessions just for PS. People made the helpful suggestion that just PS can ask the questions, but everyone can read the answers. So unless PS tell me that they want the answers kept private as well, that is how we will do it. I will aim for the first of these in the middle of July. I have only one question. Would people like to feed the questions ahead of time in a AMA (Ask Me Anything) written format, or would PS like a Substack Live only for them in which we can have a discussion? I am open to either.

So that is it. If you have any questions now, please ask them in the chat.

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A Note On Proofreading

Thanks to everyone who chipped in on this question which has been a major topic of conversation since I started this substack. Have you noticed a difference over the last 3 weeks? I have been training an AI to proofread pieces the way that I want. It certainly is not foolproof, but hopefully the annoying errors are fewer in number.

It has been a fascinating and not uplifting experience, but I think I have it trained better. At first the AI tried to sanitize my writing (good luck with that). For instance, in the first piece that I used it on, I had this line in the draft—pay attention to what is bolded.

There were other Americans at the SPIEF as well this year, such as fruitcake Candace Owens and alleged rapist Andrew Tate, so Trump was indeed represented officially and unofficially.

My AI proofreader tried to sanitize the sentence to

There were other Americans at the SPIEF as well this year, such as controversial participants Candace Owens and Andrew Tate, so Trump was indeed represented officially and unofficially.

That was a little shocking. However after a while I have come up with a prompt that just looks for typos, misspellings and grammatical mistakes. I hope it is working (at least a little better).

Stay well!

Post Publication Clarification: Just to be clear, I never let AI make any changes on its own. What I have it do is create a list of suggested changes. However I go through that list point by point and only make the changes I think are right. It’s mostly about apostophes! ‘;)