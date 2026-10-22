Hello All,

Before I get into the midweek update, I have a little announcement. Adam Kinzinger and I have decided to do a Substack live together on Friday, October 23 (tomorrow) at 4pm UK time and 11am EST. Here is a link if you want to join.

There is so much we need to discuss, including the upcoming midterms, Trump’s debasement to Russia, how we try to recover from this mess, etc., that I thought this should take precedence over the AMA with paying subscribers. However, I do not want to put that off too much, so will move that to Saturday, October 24, at 4pm UK time 11am EST. I will set that up after the episode with Adam, so people do not get confused with all the links.

Now for the update. First story, probably not a surprise, is that the US and Israel are, reportedly, gearing up for a major resumption of military operations (bombing) against Iran. Both governments have been leaking right and left that they are ready to attack. And they are, it seems, backing up these threats with hardware. The US is saying it is sending another carrier to the Indian Ocean (which has to have China laughing as it means a greatly weakened defense of Taiwan for years) and Israeli planes are approaching the Iranian border more frequently. I wonder if the fact that both Israel and the USA have upcoming elections has anything to do with it?

Brothers In Threatening Bombing

Then I want to discuss a fascinating and surprisingly truthful, if mangled and insulting, talk given at the Doha security summit by Tom Barrack, the U.S. ambassador to Turkey and President Trump’s special envoy for Syria and Iraq. It is important that the reality of what Trump’s war has done to US power is being spoken out loud. The damage is so profound, the US will not be returning to the region in anything like the way it was before.

As a backer of the US pulling out or significantly reducing its military footprint in the region, my issue with all of this is the disastrous way in which the US has brought this about. It looks like a deliberate sabotage of US power, when the US withdrawal could and should have been much more sagely planned.

Share

US and Israeli Bombing Threats Are So Political They Should Have Campaign Announcements

In one way, the Trump and Netanyahu governments are singing very much from the same hymn sheet, at least publicly, these days. The song that they share in common is one of great strength and toughness. They are both proclaiming that they are ready, willing and able to restart the bombing of Iran imminently, maybe even before the upcoming Israeli elections (October 27) but certainly right after the US midterm elections (November 3).

The New York Times in the last few hours released a detailed article on these US/Israeli threats and it summarizes much of the information being whispered or shouted all over the place. Here is a gift link for you to read it.

Here is how the story starts. Rather optimistically, the Trump administration is saying that at this point a short, sharp resumption of the bombing campaign might get them everything that they have failed to get in 8 months of war to this time.

The U.S. and Israeli militaries have developed specific plans for renewed strikes against Iran after the American midterm elections, according to U.S. officials and other people briefed on the deliberations. As planning for a short but intensive operation progresses, the U.S. and Israeli militaries have stepped up exercises, flying planes over Iraq to practice strike maneuvers. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel this week to discuss new strikes, U.S. officials said. The targets would likely include Iran’s energy infrastructure, nuclear facilities, and missile and drone arsenal. Some officials say one more big round of attacks could push Iran’s economy over the brink and force the country to make diplomatic concessions after nearly eight months of conflict.

Backing up these claims is a string of circumstantial evidence. US Defense Secretary Hegseth just returned from a visit to Israel. Israeli planes are reportedly making aggressive flights closer and closer to Iran and, the big daddy of them all, the Trump administration is leaking that it will send a third aircraft carrier, the USS Theodore Roosevelt, to Central Command (the command that is coordinating the war with Iran).

The sabres are being rattled as publicly as possible.

This is all so nakedly political that it is worthy of note. This war long ago lost any national security purpose (if indeed it ever had one—which I doubt) and has become solely a political tool of Trump and Netanyahu personally. They are both trying to use it (or survive it in the case of Trump) in the way that helps them the most as individual leaders.

While I am no expert in Israeli politics, it is of course not surprising that as the Israeli vote approaches, Netanyahu, as he has for decades, is once again claiming that Iran is about to develop a nuclear weapon and threatening Israeli strikes. Just yesterday (21 October) in a major address, Netanyahu said Iran was once again developing its nukes (“weapons of death”), and that Israel was preparing a military response.

The fact that this directly contradicts Trump’s narrative of having “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear program shows just how ridiculously political this all is.

And it is here that the politics clash. Netanyahu seems to need to create the idea of perma-war as a key message to keep himself in power. The fact that he is still very much in the running to win the election after he completely failed as a leader and left Israel exposed on October 7, 2023, shows how effective his perma-war campaign is. If it was up to him, the bombing might be happening now. Indeed, there were stories from 10 days ago that Netanyahu was poised to strike but that Trump blocked new strikes before the US vote.

This points out the political reality that for Trump this is much more difficult. He is threatening the bombing return because he feels he needs to look tough and to tell the American people that his war is close to success; just one final devastating bombing campaign and US victory is assured.

It seems so nonsensical to even type such things, but here we are.

Of course Trump really does not want to bomb at all. He is where he has been since April—he just wants out. Indeed, the reality of his political situation makes these threats look like the worst kind of political posturing—with little substance behind them. Not only does this war remain incredibly unpopular with the American population, even those close to Trump are starting to distance themselves from it.

A story that is not getting the coverage it deserves is that Don Trump Jr is publicly/privately breaking with his father over the war. The Atlantic published a piece on this just two days ago (gift link). Indeed, the article claims that Don Jr opposed the war from the start.

Trump Jr. has repeatedly voiced his opposition to the ongoing Iran war in private conversations, two people who have spoken directly with him about the conflict told us. The president’s son, these people said, opposed the war from its outset and made his opposition known to his father. He has long been skeptical of foreign intervention, these people told us, and believed the U.S. should not enter another Middle East war.

I hope you see what I mean about private/public. Trump Jr seems to be instructing sources to get this story out (“have spoken directly with him”)—which means that this is deliberate. That is a sign about how toxic this war has become.

And he is not alone. Long-time Trump backer, tech bro and scourge of the anti-Christ Pope, Peter Thiel, is also now breaking cover and coming out against the war. In a lecture in Nashville on October 12, Thiel stated that the US should never have started the Iran War, according to Politico.

Even JD Vance publicly admitted the other day that the war had involved a number of American “fundamental failures”, even if he did not condemn the war outright.

So the politics of this war have left Trump needing to threaten bombing (after the election) but actually make the resumption of bombing almost impossible. Welcome to the world of populist foreign policy, where war is simply a political tool to keep leaders in power; so much so that these threats should have campaign announcements on them.

Share

The Week The US Told The Gulf States The Truth

When I wrote in the Time For A Reality Check piece on Tuesday that people need to accept that Trump does not give a crap about the states in the Middle East, there was a little push back. Here is what I wrote, btw, for those who missed it.

Some thought it was too extreme—bribes have to mean something after all. However, the Trump administration, almost exactly as I was writing that, came out and demonstrated that it is ready and willing to leave all the Gulf States, even the Saudis, to their own devices.