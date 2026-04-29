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Jeffery Whitaker's avatar
Jeffery Whitaker
14h

No doubt there have been several "war games" involving Iran and the Strait of Hormuz, as that conflict seems to always have been destined to occur. A report from a former army general (retired) states that, as long as 15 years ago, many scenarios were "gamed" out involving a war in the Gulf. It would be interesting to know if Iran firing on all its Gulf neighbors in retaliation for being attacked was ever considered as a possibility. I've seen many reports where it is alleged that the damage done by Iran firing at their neighbors is much more extensive than is being admitted by the US. Especially on the American base where our GIs were killed. On the other hand, Pentagon planners had to know before the recent hostilities that the Strait of Hormuz would likely be closed to traffic once all the violence started. Despite threats of mines being deployed. To my knowledge, none have been found to date. All it takes is just one of those, or a wayward drone. And the strait won't be opened anytime soon. Insurance is needed for all the vessels, which is when traffic will be restored. Not the rhetoric from either side stating that freedom of the seas is reinstated.

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Peer's avatar
Peer
15h

Could it be that Hormuz remains blockaded for years? That we simply get used to it and learn to live with the consequences? The way we got used to the war in Ukraine?

Four years ago the Russian invasion of Ukraine was two months old, just as the US/Israeli attack on Iran is today. Around that point it was clear that Putin could no longer win, but only try to minimise his losses. The same applies to Trump and Bibi today.

We in the West spent months fantasising about face-saving off-ramps, and about how we mustn't escalate so that Putin would still have a way out.

The two mistakes in this line of thinking, from the start, were 1) to believe that Putin could politically afford to admit failure, and 2) to miss the fact that his power structure is strengthened by continuing the war, while we thought it was being weakened because the war is so unpopular.

I remember sweeping coverage that tried to track down whether the oligarchs, or the inner circle, or the military, or the people, or even his own faltering health, would force Putin to give up.

None of that has come even close to happening. The analytical collective has not accepted (and still does not accept) that the Putin system needs a permanent state of war in order to survive, and that it benefits from this state of war. And for that reason the war in Ukraine will only end when the Putin system has been militarily defeated outright. The same was true of Hitler, and of Japan. The same was true of Napoleon, and after the Thirty Years' War. Once the power base of those waging the war has become the war itself, there is no way back.

I wonder whether we have already reached the same point in Hormuz. Whether the political and perhaps even physical survival of Trump and Bibi is still possible without this war, because firstly, in their respective domestic political situations, an admission of failure would have cascading consequences leading to a loss of power, and secondly, because the institutional power base is by now being strengthened through the war, even though the war is so unpopular. The latter in particular sets off the dangerous dynamic that, precisely because of the popular unpopularity (which can no longer be reversed), the institutional power base and its further strengthening become ever more important.

Granted, against this stands the fact that the US is still a democracy, that there are midterm elections, a Supreme Court, a Congress, and so on. But how sure can we be that these institutions will hold in favour of preserving democracy? In the eighteen months since Trump's re-election, not a single one has held; they have all bent to Trump's expansion of power.

I am not yet at the point of seeing this development as the more likely outcome. I still want to believe that Washington has sufficient resilience against a would-be dictator.

But I fear we are too readily assuming that the Hormuz crisis will soon resolve itself, because a peaceful solution would be in everyone's interest. About the latter, I have ever greater doubts.

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