Phillips’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Café at 9 of the matin's avatar
Café at 9 of the matin
5h

I would assume the confidence is not so much in Trump succeeding but in the belief that Trump will TACO and really wants out of the war. Therefore the confidence is that he will make this happen (and presumably declare victory regardless of reality) one way or another. Madness through really, as you describe there aren't many good routes out.

Reply
Share
6 replies by Phillips P. OBrien and others
Thomas M. Conroy's avatar
Thomas M. Conroy
4h

Advice to trump on the art of negotiating from rudyard Kipling:

Now it is not good for the Christian's health to hustle the Aryan brown,

For the Christian riles, and the Aryan smiles, and he weareth the Christian down;

And the end of the fight is a tombstone white with the name of the late deceased,

And the epitaph drear: "A Fool lies here who tried to hustle the East."

Reply
Share
5 replies
44 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Phillips P. OBrien · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture