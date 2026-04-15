Phillips’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andre Cap's avatar
Andre Cap
2h

Hmm. I may be missing something here. I thought we bombed the nuclear sites last year to prevent Iran from making a nuclear weapon. If we didn’t quite finish the job, why not just go back with the B2s and do some more of that instead killing all those people? I don’t understand what the USG is doing in Iran. Please help!

Reply
Share
3 replies by Phillips P. OBrien and others
James Moseley's avatar
James Moseley
2h

Amazing piece. I wonder how effective our blockade really is when we are so far away from the strait. Some of our ships are enforcing the blockade from the Mediterranean. I can’t imagine a world where the Iranian shadow fleet doesn’t run this blockade. I also feel that the US military damaged its reputation for trustworthiness so egregiously that I don’t trust any of their “successful” interceptions. I find myself actually checking with the IRGC to see if my own government’s reports are accurate. That’s an insane sentence I just uttered but here we are.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Phillips P. OBrien
40 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Phillips P. OBrien · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture