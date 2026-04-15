Hello All,

Well we have reached Midweek Update #6. What is interesting is that, though the US just announced its new blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, the markets do not believe it will be around long and a deal will be reached. And much of this comes from Trump signaling, some of which was made just a few hours ago. The real question, however remains the great unknown and that is the state of Iranian government. What is fascinating is that the markets seem to believe that they know what the Iranian government is up to. That is quite a gamble.

The Markets Believe The Blockade Is For Show, Why?

Two other stories. There now seems to be a new consensus, being pushed by Vance and Trump, about why the war is being fought. There is now only one strategic goal for the USA. It is an important change, and what is interesting is that it shows how the negotiations between the US and Iran will succeed or fail. Its not whether the US gains anything definite, its more whether a specific case can be made and sold to the public.

Lastly, there is way too much congratulation going on about US and Israeli bombing and its supposed surgical or precise nature. It was considerably more destructive to civilian life than Putin’s attacks on Ukraine last year. This reality is not being acknowledged anywhere, and I think its time it is time that we face it. We have normalized many terrible things recently—and deceiving ourselves is one of them.

Let us get to it.

The Blockade: Fact And Fiction

The USA Blockade of all shipping, from Iranian ports, went into effect a day and a half ago. At first there had been confusion as Trump had implied the US would stop all shipping, but later it was specifically stated that it was to stop ships emerging from Iranian ports. Here is the announcement from Central Command.

And yesterday, the shipping companies behaved very much as if it was serious. Very few vessels transited the Strait, and of those that did, six, if US sources are accurate, turned around and did not proceed, presumably because they had been to Iranian ports.

If this continues it does mean that the US and Iran are now going to combine in a joint blockade and almost no shipping will get through the Strait. The Iranians will only let out the shipping they want, and that is exactly the kind of shipping the USA is determined to stop.

If this happens for any length of time, as I wrote in my blockade primer of a few days ago, it will have a major impact on the world economy. Here was how I summarized that in the primer.

If no oil gets out of the Strait because of the US/Iranian blockade, we will see much higher prices than we saw in the past weeks. That is 20% of world oil supply completely shut off. And the Iranians could go back to attacking the Saudi pipeline which brings oil away from the Gulf area (which had been operating at full capacity). They would have incentive to burn the whole house down.

The same goes, btw, for world nitrogen and helium supplies. These will skyrocket in price if no shipping gets out of the Gulf. This means serious economic harm as prices around the world shoot up. Its worth noting that stock futures for the USA are already dropping strongly.

The most notable thing so far is that the markets, which were first spooked by the Trump announcement of the blockade seem now to believe that it cannot last. Here is just one example, the per barrel price for Brent Crude (a common European benchmark) first skyrocketed when the blockade announced, but since then it has returned to below announcement levels

And the US stock market absolutely believes that this blockade will not last, as it continues to rise. The S&P 500, NYSE, etc etc, all have risen steadily in the last two days since the blockade was announced.

So they believe the blockade as a long-term threat is a fiction. And Trump is feeding that narrative with a vengeance. In an interview just given to Fox News, he was extremely upbeat about the chance of a deal being reached soon—which means that the impact of the blockade would never be faced. The NY Times reported that Trump told Fox about the war:

“I think it’s close to over, yeah, I mean I view it as very close to over,”

To reinforce how little states actually want this blockade to last, the Saudi Government reportedly yesterday asked Trump to end it ASAP. So there is a widespread recognition that any long-term blockade would have massive implications, and the markets have decided that it is unlikely.

The strange fact remains, however, that the US cannot dictate the end to this war—even if it calls off its own blockade. And what we still do not know is the state of Iranian government and its actual position. The Iranian government is continuing to be definitive that it will control shipping getting in and out of the Strait regardless of what Trump does. Just in the last hour, an Iranian statement was released threatening to control shipping not just in the Strait of Hormuz, but also in the Persian Gulf, the Sea of Oman and the Red Sea if the US continues its blockade.

So either this is a big bluff on both sides and we are on the edge of a deal, in which case the blockade was for show, or the markets are terribly miscalculating and we are about to witness a major economic event as the double blockade, which both the US and Iran say is in effect, continues on.

All I can say is that I hope the optimists are right, but I have no idea what the Iranian government really wants. And if you do not, I would urge caution.

There Can Only Be One

Since the start of the US bombing of Iran, there have been a number of different, malleable lists of reasons given for the bombing. From the first night onwards, when Trump called for the Iranian people to rise up and overthrow their rulers, the administration has trotted out different justifications. These have been expansive or extremely limited depending on the moment and, possibly, the amount of stimulants being ingested.

At times, the administration went for the smallest possible strategic goals, such as this State Department claim that it was about destroying the Iranian Navy and Iran’s ability to make and launch missiles.

Then there was claims about destroying or weakening Iran’s support for outside actors or its entire military industrial complex, etc. I just went and looked back and discovered a number of different pieces in which I outlined all these different objectives. Here are just two.

However yesterday, vice president JD Vance basically threw out all the earlier lists and said that the war has one and only one purpose, which was to keep Iran from having a nuclear weapon through destroying Iran’s nuclear program.

And Donald Trump has reinforced that today. In his very hopeful interview in which he said a deal would be reached soon, the only victory criteria he mentioned was stopping Iran from getting a nuclear weapon—which he reinforced twice.

He added that the economic crisis touched off by the war was “worth it” to stop Iran from building a nuclear weapon.

This is a fascinating and important change. It shows what the administration has decided that it needs to do to declare victory, it needs a concession from the Iranians on their nuclear program that it can sell to the American people as a victory.

The dilemma that they face, is that the US had an agreement negotiated by the Obama Administration (JCPOA) which had as its purpose delaying any Iranian nuclear program, and Trump tore that agreement up. He now must be able to come up with something he can say is better than the Obama deal. That seems to be what stands between the US and Iran on some deal—assuming the Iranians really want a deal.

However it explains a great deal. If something is agreed it will depend on sellability (sp?) more than reality. The administration will need to sell the deal as a massive concession on Iranian nuclear weapons. If the can do that—then they might very well declare victory.

It also helps explain the exuberance of the markets. If the US administration gets anything that it can sell as a nuclear concession, Trump can/will do what he has desperately wanted for weeks, which is to declare victory and go home.

At least now we know the threshold.

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Do Not Pretend This Has Been “Precise” Or “Surgical”

Defenders of this war of choice, both inside and outside the administration, like to describe US and Israeli bombing of Iran as being “surgical” or “precise”. In early March, Secretary of Defense Hegseth went on about US precision, and contrasted to what he said was Iranian terror bombing. Here are quotes from the briefing on March 4.

The US was precise.

Our rules of engagement are bold, precise and designed to unleash American power, not shackle it. This was never meant to be a fair fight, and it is not a fair fight. We are punching them while they're down, which is exactly how it should be.

While the Iranians are imprecise and attacking civilians.

We're precise in that assessment, and we call balls and strikes in that assessment – we take that matter seriously. Iran, on the other hand, has been indiscriminate and more imprecise in their attacks. They've fired more than 500 ballistic missiles and more than 2,000 drones, striking innocent civilian targets throughout the region.

The White House also likes to talk about how accurate and precise the USA has been, boasting in its press release announcing the ceasefire on April 8, that the US had fought the war with “lethal precision” (see underline).

Supporters of the campaign also like to describe what the USA and Israel are doing as “precise” or “surgical”. It figures regularly in the reports released by the Foundation for the Defense of Democracy, such as in this evaluation of their opening strikes.

The problem with this analysis is that the evidence is not there. Actually, the US and Israel have killed what seems to be a shockingly high number of Iranian civilians so far. The US Based Iranian group, Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said that between February 28 and April 7, the US and Israel killed at least 1701 Iranian civilians in its air strikes, including at least 254 children.

Btw, HRANA is NOT an Iranian government organization, it is considered a fair and honest group for data collection and its figures are used widely, such as in this Reuters report.

To try and put this figure in context, it means at a minimum the US and Israel in six weeks have killed almost three times as many Iranian civilians in their long-range strike campaign as Russia has killed Ukrainian civilians in their long-range strike campaign in all of 2025. In 2025, Russian long-range strike (the equivalent of what US and Israel have been doing to Iran) was responsible for 682 civilian deaths in Ukraine according to the UN. Here is a quote from the source.

Even looking at all civilians killed by the Russian in Ukraine, the US and Israeli killing of civilians in Iran looks appallingly high. In all of 2025, from all causes, the Russians were said to have killed at least 2514 Ukrainian civilians (almost 50 per week). That is much lower than the more than on average 280 Iranian civilians killed each week by the US and Israel since February 28, 2026.

When the US and Israel are killing Iranian civilians at a higher rate that Vladimir Putin was killing Ukrainian civilians in 2025, that requires some serious acknowledgement and reflection. This has been a terribly destructive campaign which seems to have little purpose other than achieving some as yet unachieved victory condition for Donald Trump.

And this casualty toll has probably been something that hurt the one actual thing that might have made the campaign worthwhile—regime change. It must be hard for the Iranians to believe that the US actually wants to help them free themselves, when civilians are being killed like this.

Just remember that when you read about boasts about surgical or precision strikes. The US is going to have to have a reckoning for its open embrace of war crimes. Btw, Trump just re-boasted about the to Fox News, once again talking about how he could destroy all Iranian power plants and bridges in “one hour” if he wanted.

Destroying all power plants would cause massive civilian casualties of the kind Putin can only dream about.

Admitting what we have become is the only way to correct it.

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