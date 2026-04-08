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Paul M Sotkiewicz's avatar
Paul M Sotkiewicz
5h

Iran is left stronger and with more leverage than they had ever had in the last 200 years. This is not just a catastrophic strategic defeat for the US, it is a horrendous own goal of historic proportion. The US had no reason to attack Iran, there was not precipitating event. It was Bibi’s fever dream and Trump feeling he was invincible after Venezuela and needing a distraction from Epstein that went along with it. Trump, his family and all who went along with him will go down in infamy as traitors like Benedict Arnold or John Wilkes Booth.

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James Moseley's avatar
James Moseley
5h

I think the Trump era, particularly this term, has conditioned us for unbearable but quick policies and operations. We have been trained to see the world in days and weeks only because devastating executive actions come and go in those timeframes. Investors are prepared to sell and buyback in a single week, when they used to hold on for years. Countries are trained to quickly adapt to insane developments and then release all tension when the dear leader chickens out. This culture has infected our military, where generals are even talking about 3 week wars as those are common. Iran may have the ironic advantage of being cut off from this globalist system and its hectic zeitgeist. Iran has paced itself beautifully. The pentagon reports that we haven’t even destroyed half of their missile launchers leads to a total change of the narrative. Maybe Iran isn’t fighting conventional asymmetric warfare, exploiting its position in the Strait to counter America’s annihilation of its military? Maybe Iran is firing missiles such that they will be able to still escalate months even years into this war? If Vietnam wasn’t “blasted into the Stone Age” after receiving more bombs than all the bombs dropped in WW2. If the USSR could overcome the most devastating invasion in history and still move onto become a superpower in a few years, then Iran is in no immediate danger of annihilation; especially if it knows it’s winning.

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