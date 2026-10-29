Hi All,

There will be two main themes to this update. The first is about the ongoing war between the USA and Iran. Yes it is still ongoing, with the USA running a blockade of Iranian shipping, with Iran attacking vessels in the Persian Gulf, with the USA regularly threatening increased military actions. The spillover war between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis is continuing with even more Houthi and Saudi attacks.

While the US still engages in a navel-gazing discussion of whether this war is winnable or not, the rest of the region is showing why it cannot. What is most notable is how the region is moving out on its own to try and determine its own fate. Indeed, if you look at the region you can understand that the USA has already lost this war. Its ability to achieve anything remotely more strategically advantageous than it was before February 28, 2026 is practically nil. The discussion is how best to handle the diminution of US influence, a diminution brought on by American actions.

One of the other areas where the region seems to be moving on with less regard for the US is in Israel. With the Israeli election results still not entirely clear, one thing can be said—this was not a repudiation of Benjamin Netanyahu. In many ways it is a vindication of his rule, considering the enormous failings of his leadership. It is also being done as it is clear he is driving down US support for Israel in historic ways. It further reconfirms, I would say, that it is time for the US to get serious about strategically withdrawing from the region.

The other thing to say about the Israeli election, the Brazilian election and the upcoming US election, is that together they reveal the rot populism has deliberately injected into the electoral process. Populists do not lose these days, they only have elections fraudulently stolen from them. This will not end well—and that is exactly the point of their behavior.

How To Tell When You Have Lost A War

Will the USA start bombing again, or won’t it? This is the question that much of the American press, egged on by the Trump administration, is debating fiercely. The administration is leaking right and left about its supposed plan to start bombing Iran in a new “major” campaign to, in Trump’s own words, “finish them off.”

In a world where the US was the unchallenged superpower with undamaged bases throughout the region, allies and partners convinced of its reliability and sticking power, and with full stocks of military equipment, this might indeed be the big story. However it really is not. Even if the US makes the ridiculous and counterproductive decision to restart air strikes for a few days, it will not change the course of the war. The war is, as I’ve been trying to stress for many months, lost. The only question left is how to negotiate the least bad terms of US defeat.

And how do we best understand that? Well, it is interesting how the region itself is beginning to move beyond its deep reliance on the USA. Maybe the most interesting example of that this week was the visit to Iran of a senior delegation representing Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey, to explore possibilities for a settlement not only of the present war, but potentially the construction of a new regional framework.

The visitors to the Iranian capital, Tehran, included Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman, Pakistani army chief Gen. Asim Munir, and the Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin. The Iranians seem to have been represented mostly by Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, but it was also reported that President Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Araghchi appeared at some point.

Delegates from the Iran, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Pakistan Talks This Week.

Now, there was lots of spin about this afterwards, again with US-based sources saying that this was part of a warning to Iran to make major concessions before the USA returns to its super effective bombing campaign. However, the really interesting thing seems to be how the regional powers themselves are trying to search for a settlement based on looking after their own interests.

Btw, the best American analysis of the meeting that I can find was in the New York Times—here is a gift link.

What seems to be the case, at least to more local reporting, is that the regional states were trying to persuade Iran to make a fig leaf concession to Trump, maybe on nuclear weapons, and in exchange Iran gets the real concession of sanctions relief. In the end, not surprisingly, there was nothing agreed on the day, but what is notable is that all the participants agreed that this is now the start of a regional process to try and settle some key disputes. Here was a regional report on the talks:

Iran, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey agreed on Monday to continue security consultations and strengthen regional cooperation following high-level talks in Tehran, amid fears of renewed US-Israeli strikes on Iran and escalating Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia. A joint statement issued after the first meeting between Iran and senior representatives of the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement confirmed that the four countries had agreed to maintain dialogue and consultations, particularly on regional peace, security and stability.

And the Iranians seem more than happy with what transpired saying publicly that for this process to work it needs to proceed without any international “interference”. The interference they are referring to is the USA—if you did not get it.

This one meeting was hardly the only sign of regional states thinking and planning for their security in a post-American dominated world. There were at least three notable, similar events in just the last week. These were:

Egypt Agrees To Militarily Support Saudi Arabia. On 26 October, Egypt’s House of Representatives voted by a two-thirds majority to let President Sisi take the “necessary measures” to support Saudi Arabia against Houthi attack. Now we can expect any Egyptian military role against the Houthis to be limited, but it is notable that the Egyptians are willing to take a stance that the USA is now walking away from the Saudis.

Turkey Proceeds With The Ratification Of The Mecca Pact. This is the mutual defense pact between Turkey, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia; its core clause mirrors NATO’s Article 5 and refers to Article 51 of the UN Charter. Turkey submitted the pact to parliament on 20 October. Foreign Minister Fidan has said Turkey and Pakistan are assessing air defence, electronic warfare and technical assistance for Saudi Arabia.

Oman Proposes A New Gulf Security Framework. Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi called for an inclusive Gulf security framework covering the six GCC states plus Iran and Iraq, arguing that Iran’s exclusion had badly damaged the region. He proposed a non-aggression pact among the eight Gulf littoral states as a first step and pointed to Oman’s talks with Iran on interim arrangements for navigation through Hormuz. In the ministry’s own account, he said external partnerships should continue while regional states take primary responsibility for their security, which is narrower than framing it as a pact “excluding US”…but it is clear that this is imagining a reduced US presence in the region.

All of this has happened in just seven days. Imagine, then, that the US decides to go back to bombing Iran next month. These states, which have been key enablers for US power in the region will likely stand aside or take a very limited role. That is what I mean about how to tell when the US has lost a war. The other powers in the region are telling the US that to its face—in a very polite way of course.

The US discussion still needs to adjust to the fact that US power and influence is in decline. Until it does, it cannot honestly discuss what is happening in this war.

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