Hello All,

Two states in particular are paying a great price this week for trusting in the USA—those are Saudi Arabia and Ukraine (and through all of Ukraine, Europe as well). Both states are getting bombarded by their enemies and are either being abandoned by the USA or, in the case of Ukraine, are seeing these attacks being supported by the USA. It is a lesson that needed to be learned long before this, but sadly was not. The depressing thing is that things will only get worse and that will be the first story in this update.

The second part of this midweek update will cover the fast-developing story of how the US government is now dealing a major blow to the Ukrainian war effort through limiting Ukraine’s access to Starlink/Spaceshield, over the territory of Ukraine. This started being reported on yesterday morning and represents the greatest overt act of the United States as it attempts to crush Ukrainian democracy on behalf of Russia’s Putinist dictatorship. The primer will go through what has happened, why it matters so much and how it came about (probably). It will also mention some important early signs of blowback. This really is one of those decisions that will live in infamy.

At the end of that will be a short word of warning for what this all means for Europe and the rest of the world. The USA is showing everyone what vulnerability truly means. I do hope you are paying attention.

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Paying The Price For Trusting The USA

In some ways the geopolitical positions of Saudi Arabia and Ukraine are eerily similar. Both had based almost all (in the case of Saudi Arabia) or at least some of its most important (in the case of Ukraine) defense capabilities on the fact that the USA was a trustworthy partner.

The Saudis in some ways had the most obvious investment. For decades they had invested hundreds of billions of US dollars in buying US military equipment. They had also hosted US bases. It was all part of a plan to “purchase security” as I like to call it—and not actually prepare to defend yourself based on your own resources. It was an almost total strategic outsourcing that seemed to work for decades, but which actually has left the Saudis extraordinarily vulnerable.

The Ukrainians, it could be said, had little choice. They had certain defensive needs, and had been put in a position where they had no ready replacements for US assistance. That of course made them arguably even more vulnerable.

Let’s discuss the Saudis first. In the last seven days (since last midweek update) the Houthis have been able to launch a wide range of strategic attacks on Saudi Arabia. Here are the main ones that I could find.

Thu 8 Oct – King Khalid International Airport (KKIA)

Saudi-confirmed: There seem to have been two attacks: the first hit airport facilities and the second a Saudia aircraft. (Gulf News; AeroTime)

Debris damage: Ballistic missiles were intercepted over Riyadh, and falling debris reportedly damaged several buildings. (CFR tracker)

Sat 10 Oct – KKIA Again

Casualties: Bloomberg reports 12 killed and 309 wounded (Bloomberg). Reuters reports 13 killed and more than 300 wounded (Reuters via Hawaii Tribune-Herald).

Saudi authorities said four of the dead were Saudis and the rest foreign nationals.

Sun 11 Oct – KKIA Again, also King Fahd Airport (Dammam), and claimed Aramco strikes

KKIA: A further attack killed one person and injured 11.

Dammam, Saudi-confirmed: King Fahd International Airport was targeted. (QNA)

Houthi claim (unconfirmed): Four operations, including strikes on Aramco’s Shedgum gas plant and the Tanajib oil facility, and said both sites caught fire

Other activity: A ballistic missile aimed at Khamis Mushait was intercepted. (CFR)

Mon 12 Oct – Riyadh

The coalition said it downed a ballistic missile fired at Riyadh, while the Houthis said they had targeted KKIA. (Al Jazeera)

Tue 13 Oct – Aramco headquarters, Dhahran

Saudi-confirmed: The energy ministry said Aramco’s executive headquarters in Dhahran was hit and part of the complex caught fire. (Bloomberg, Al Jazeera)

Context: Earlier that day the Houthis had told people near Saudi oil facilities to evacuate, calling the sites legitimate targets. The strike came hours after Saudi strikes on a Sanaa oil facility. Al Jazeera

What is important here is the step up the escalation ladder. Yes, the attacks on airports are bad, however if the Houthis are going to go after Aramco facilities, that could be a massive problem. Aramco is the Saudi state oil company, which produces most Saudi revenue (and the fate of which would shape oil prices world wide). That the Houthis are now attacking Aramco is a sign that this could get a lot worse, quickly.

Note—the Saudis are also attacking oil facilities in Yemen, with a confirmed strike on October 12, so this is not the Houthis just doing this alone.

And what is the US doing to assist the Saudis? Well, very little. US aid has been limited to intelligence sharing, it seems. While there has been some talk of the US assisting the Saudis in strikes against the Houthis, so far the US has refused to do that. Trump, indeed, did his typical word salad response when he does not want to do anything, when asked about whether he would respond to Houthi attacks on Saudi Airports.

“We may. We're going to look at it. We just found out about the recent attack. So we'll make a decision. We move very quickly.”

This lack of active aid has left the Saudis vulnerable and exposed one of the key problems with purchasing security. If the seller decides to not honor the deal, the buyer is screwed. Clearly the Saudis are struggling using US made equipment without US forces, particularly when it comes to air defense.

The situation for Ukraine in that regard is even worse. The Ukrainians are not only being starved of air defense courtesy of the USA, the US is trying to force the Ukrainians to stop attacking Russian oil refineries—and so far seems to have succeeded. Since Trump’s announcement of the energy ceasefire (which the Ukrainians did not agree to beforehand) the Russians have continued to bombard Ukrainian power generation, but Ukraine has held off attacking Russian refineries (until now).

It is perverse, but perhaps indicative of how utterly reliant the Ukrainians are on the USA for anti-air missiles, Starlink/Starshield and on certain intelligence capabilities. However even they now must face the reality of what the USA is.

There will be more on Starlink below and a more detailed update about Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries in the weekend update. Promise.

The reality is that Ukraine was left vulnerable to US pressure because it had no way to replace what the US brought to the table. Now that vulnerability is being used against them. It is a long way from President Biden saying the USA will stand by Ukraine “for as long as it takes”.

This is why, btw, I have a mirthless chuckle when I hear people talk about things going back to where they were before Trump. That is because the US is demonstrating overtly and more emphatically by the minute that it cannot be trusted and building your security on a reliable USA is a fool’s game.

However that will not stop some powers from being foolish.

Note: President Zelensky in an FT interview made it completely clear that he believes the US has deliberately cut intelligence going to Ukraine, to leave Ukraine vulnerable and kill Ukrainians. I think we need to assume that it has happened.

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The Spacelink/Spaceshield Sabotage of Ukraine: A Primer

What Happened