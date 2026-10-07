Hi All,

I already know one issue that might figure prominently in my end of year mea culpa column—the one in which I go through the biggest issues about which I was wrong. As we are now fewer than four weeks away from the mid-term elections, I think we can safely say I was wrong to believe that Trump would need to end the war and declare victory before that vote happened. Things look now like he is willing to extend the war up to and after the vote. This will, however, put him in a terrible situation, which I do not believe he understands. It is a fascinating sign that his political skills, which are historic, are finally eluding him. That is worthy of note.

Two other stories really stood out this week. The first was the hasty withdrawal of all of the B-1 Lancer Bombers that the US had deployed at RAF Fairford (A base in southern England). Whatever explanation you have for the move, and I believe the panicky one over the excuse one, it is a sign of how the US military is simply not capable of adjusting intelligently in today’s world. There has been ample evidence over the last years that aircraft are vulnerable to short range drone attacks, and it seems that in this case the US simply could not trust itself to protect them.

A US B1 (Lancer) Bomber. Turns out these are vulnerable to short range UAV attack. Who would have thought?

Finally, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth gave a speech that was so appalling it deserves commentary. If you want to understand why the US military is in such a terrible state that it needs to wholesale change, this speech is the best place to start. That being said, what this speech actually reveals is that as long as Hegseth and Trump remain in charge, things will only get worse.

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Trump Has Lost His Political Touch

I just did not think he would do it. Back in late April, when looking at Trump’s War with Iran, I laid out the time pressures that the two sides faced. For Iran, it was an economic clock—how long could the Iranians withstand the economic pain?

For President Trump, it was, I judged, a political clock that would force his hand, and that was ticking down to November 3, 2026.

In fact, it has an exact moment that everyone and their uncle knows, November 3, 2026. That is only six months from now. That day is the date of the 2026 US midterm elections, arguably the most important midterms since 1862. The Trump administration cannot go into that election with massively high oil prices and the most unpopular war in US history still undecided. Indeed, this war is already finally showing signs that it could split the MAGA coalition.

I just could not imagine that Trump would be willing to go into the vote with high oil prices and overseeing a historically unpopular war. Trump is a foreign and strategic policy failure of historic proportions, but he has always had a powerful understanding of what motivates American voters. He is a historic politician in this regard, and that has allowed him to blow up the old American system, transform the GOP and get elected president twice—the second time after he encouraged his followers to try and violently subvert a democratic election.

In other words, he has understood what works for him politically—until now. He has actually seemed to make things far worse for the GOP by maintaining the war, and, moreover, talking about it even escalating later. In his wild interview with TIME Magazine (transcript here), Trump claimed that he might very well start bombing Iran again after the midterms. Here was the exchange:

Q. Are you going to ramp up bombing after the midterms? There’s been reports of that. A. Possible. Q. Are you considering that? A. I can’t tell you that because look, you know, you’re asking, where are you going to bomb?

Indeed, in the whole interview (which is worth reading in a horror-show kind of way), Trump speaks about his decision to lengthen the war far more than he originally intended.

What happened? Well, one major thing kept Trump from getting out, even when he desperately wanted to do so, and that was that he never had the opportunity to plausibly declare victory. I think he did understand that the MOU he signed with Iran this June, which fell apart only a few weeks later, was a humiliating retreat. So, he returned to acts of war (and yes a blockade, even a distant one is an act of war) calculating that the political problems he would face with that would be more acceptable than having been judged to be a loser.

However, I believe he has judged wrongly, both in the short term and the long term. The GOP position in the polls (admittedly just polls) has steadily eroded over the last two months with the war ongoing and the vote approaching. According to Nate Silver’s Substack, Silver Bulletin, as of 5 October, Democrats were at D+8.9 on the generic ballot. Silver Bulletin says the surge began in early September and is the party’s high point this cycle, and Democrats recently passed 50% in the average for the first time. With a likely-voter adjustment the Democratic lead is actually closer to D+9.6.

For comparison, the same average was D+6.3 on 10 July and D+5.3 in early January.

And most individual pollsters are recording a move of between two and five percent for the Democrats. This, in relative terms, is a huge move as we approach the election (assuming the polls are right of course).

Clearly this is even eating into Trump’s loyal strongholds. With the Democrats within striking distance of Senate seats in Kansas and South Carolina, something very important is happening.

Arguably it is now too late for Trump to change that dynamic by ending the war and declaring victory anyway. The war is becoming increasingly unpopular with the US populace (from its already unpopular starting point). Again, using Nate Silver’s chart of poll results, negative feelings about the war have grown and support has steadily fallen over the last six weeks.

Moreover, the reason for these declines, particularly for the Republicans in the polls, is connected directly to cost-of-living questions that have been exacerbated by Trump’s war. Almost all polling points to the cost of living as the main source of voter discontent heading into the midterms. In a Fox News poll of 11–14 September, 34% of registered voters named the cost of living as the most important issue without being prompted, and another 14% named the economy. In the same poll, 61% called gas prices a major problem (up from 48% two years earlier).

The erosion of support has reached even Trump's heretofore loyal base. A Reuters/Ipsos poll of 17–20 September found Republican approval of his handling of the cost of living down from 70% in January to 44%, alongside a fall in his overall approval among Republicans from 86% to 73%. The war appears to feed this mainly through fuel costs: Reuters reported in August that gas prices were more than a dollar a gallon above pre-war levels.

So, the war is unpopular, the rise in prices, which the American people understand is connected to the war, is really unpopular, and Trump is talking about extending the war after the midterms and has refused to end it before now.

And even if he were to pivot now and agree to some deal with Iran, the war will not become popular, and it is too late to have much of an impact on fuel prices (the diesel price issue is particularly acute). In other words, Trump has possibly, indeed probably, already lost his race against the political clock.

That is worthy of note. One of the most instinctive politicians in US history has lost his skills when he needed them most—and in a way that is extremely self-destructive. I am not one of those who believe a Democratic wave in 2026 will still see Trump happily prosecute his war with Iran regardless. Once the Democrats take over Congress, it will be a political death struggle over corruption and investigations. Moreover, the Democrats might be willing to use Congress’s nuclear weapon against the war—defunding parts of the military. Indeed, I hope that they would—though that is something to be discussed another day.

For now, we can say the important thing is that Trump has lost his political touch—at exactly the right time for the Democrats. It will likely be the greatest political failure of his career.

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The US Pulls Back Its Bombers: More Winning, Obviously

The Ukrainian Operation Spiderweb occurred almost seventeen months ago.